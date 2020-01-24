Massive shark spotted in Noosa River

Imagine it’s a hot day. They did what many Australians do and drove to a river to cool off – just to meet a massive shark face to face.

This was the reality that Jos McIvor of Noosa Heads in Queensland faced yesterday.

The shark was sighted meters from the shore. (Supplied)

The Queenslander swam in the mouth of the Noosa River and had just left the water when she turned and saw a massive shark strike where it was swimming.

Although unsure of the species, its presence at an estuary suggests that it may be a bull shark, an aggressive species that can tolerate fresh brackish water.

David Leonard, a traveler who shared the post, wrote on Facebook: “A buddy has just sent this video of a giant shark entering the Noosa River yesterday. I’m not sure if it is a bull or a tiger Keep an eye on your kids (and) dogs. “

Shark observation comes as the debate about shark eradication increases after a flood of attacks across the nation.