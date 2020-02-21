[massive-tech-cos-pull-out-of-san-francisco-conferences-on-coronavirus-issues]



FILE Image: The Verizon store in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

February 21, 2020

(Reuters) – Verizon Communications Inc has pulled out of the RSA cyber security meeting because of to coronavirus-similar concerns, the organizer claimed https://www.rsaconference.com/novel-coronavirus-update on Friday.

RSA also stated that AT&T Cybersecurity will not participate in the conference, having the full number of companies that have pulled out to fourteen. These include six from China, seven from the United States and one particular from Canada.

Separately, Fb Inc stated that it will not be attending the Recreation Developers Meeting, also in San Francisco, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Previous 7 days, International Organization Machines Corp also withdrew from the conference on similar issues.

The coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, has killed much more than 2,200 people so far on the Chinese mainland.

The RSA Conference is scheduled to get spot in San Francisco between Feb. 24–28, though GDC will acquire spot amongst March 16-20.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Enhancing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)