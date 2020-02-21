[massive-tech-cos-pull-out-of-san-francisco-conferences-on-coronavirus-issues]

FILE Image: The Verizon store in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
February 21, 2020
(Reuters) – Verizon Communications Inc
RSA also stated that AT&T Cybersecurity will not participate in the conference, having the full number of companies that have pulled out to fourteen. These include six from China, seven from the United States and one particular from Canada.
Separately, Fb Inc
Previous 7 days, International Organization Machines Corp
The coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, has killed much more than 2,200 people so far on the Chinese mainland.
The RSA Conference is scheduled to get spot in San Francisco between Feb. 24–28, though GDC will acquire spot amongst March 16-20.
