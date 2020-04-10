Master class on leadership from Jacinda Ardern and four other wellness stories

Good things of Good Friday

It’s Good Friday, the day of desolation and death before the resurrection, and a hopeful and fitting place to be at this point in earth’s history. It is also Passover, about which, as a Jewish joke wryly observes, “Commemorating not being killed by a plague during a plague that you hope not to be killed, is probably as Jewish as possible. “

And in accordance with another irony, where what was once penitential is now a pleasure, here is Marie-Claire Digby selection of fish recipes, including a luxurious fish and shellfish pie and decadent mozzarella fish cakes.

Fancy a delicious chowder? Why not try that one Chapter One Chef Eric Matthews. It is easy to make and guaranteed to please the family.

Although we are the subject of Good Friday, did you know that it was once the most important day to have a haircut. The girls thought that the hair cut that day would become thicker and longer – twice as thick and twice as long, according to some accounts? Here is Shane Lehane’s guide to Good Friday traditions you’ve never heard of.

Praise from Jacinda Ardern

With English leadership to our dangerously casual, narcissistic or erratic immediate right and left on the coronavirus, how can we improve the mind, again, to see Jacinda Ardern’s leadership in New Zealand.

Social media praised her strength and empathy, calling her great and just leader, “a legend,” and urging leaders around the world to learn how she led her country in the face of terrorism, tragedy and now a pandemic.

New Zealand, which closed its borders on March 19, reported fewer new cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day; he identified more than 1,200 cases of Covid-19 but had only one confirmed death.

Among the lessons we can learn from New Zealand’s approach, Ivan Watson reports on CNN’s strategies to fight the pandemic. The Guardian’s analysis explores whether Australia and New Zealand stopped Covid-19 on the run.

And in theconversation.com, Suze Wilson, who researches and teaches leadership, argues that Ardern’s coronavirus response has been a masterclass in crisis leadership, the success or failure of which depends on the need for most people. to choose to follow your leadership – even if it requires “suddenly overwhelming and unprecedented changes in their daily lives”. Wilson puts this to bear on Ardern’s communication skills and his ability to enable people to cope with change and persuade many to act for the common good.

Also very appreciated and widely welcomed: its designation of the Easter bunny and dentistry as essential workers.

Plastic passion: mutant enzymatic mutation in used bottles

Good news in the face of the only slightly less immediate threat to life on the planet: scientists have created a mutant enzyme – which was originally discovered in compost – – which recycles plastic bottles in a matter of hours. The bacterial enzyme reduces the bottles to chemical building blocks which can then be used to make new high quality bottles. (Existing recycling technologies produce plastic that is generally only enough for clothes and carpets.) The company that develops it, Carbios, aims to recycle on an industrial scale within five years.

U2: 10 million euros to support health workers. Photography: Sam Wundke / EPA

Bono and the boys donate 10 million euros

U2 has donated 10 million euros to support healthcare workers fighting coronavirus in Ireland. The money is used to procure and purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line staff and ventilators. RTÉ said the donation was part of an initiative involving the Irish aircraft rental company Avolon, in collaboration with public and private companies to raise funds to buy PPE in China; a large batch of medical supplies arrived at Dublin Airport earlier this week.

“The entire project was designed and executed in just 10 days,” Emmet Moloney of Avolon told RTÉ. “We want to support the remarkable people on the front lines of our health services. Avolon is an Irish company that delivered the large cargo, including 40 fans. We are proud and privileged to play our role in this regard. “

In addition, the government spends more than 200 million euros on PPE from China, with dozens of Aer Lingus flights that transport it from Beijing to Dublin. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted, “The government has ordered what would normally be a 13-year supply of PPE. However, any help from the private sector and the general public is welcome. We prefer to use it rather than seek it. And, when everything is finished, we can build up a stock and also help other countries in need. “

Benefits of Coronavirus: A Smoother Internet

Coronavirus may be improving the Internet. In these dark days, we see more and more social media mobilizing for better things than self-promotion or commercial gain. The artists create and distribute works – from opera to standup – that allow us to be together, apart. The Internet has also become a means by which people organize themselves to help others in a range of community supports, from fundraising for food or supplies to online help for mental health.

While the utopian dream of the start of the Internet has been crushed by the desire to maximize profit, Jenna Wortham in the New York Times writes on Internet previews as what John Perry Barlow called in 1996 a “no privilege” place. nor prejudice granted by race, economy, power, military force or place of birth ”.