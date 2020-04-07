‘Master’ director Lokesh Kangraj urged his followers to be wary of fake identities

Lokesh Kanagraj, a young filmmaker from Kali ollywood, is in discussions around his upcoming action thriller to make a famous film with young superstar director Kathy. The movie starring superstar Thalapathi Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most anticipated releases of the year in the Tamil film world.

Thapati Vijay fans and cinemas are currently awaiting the film’s teaser and trailer announcements. Following that there are many false declarations from many fake accounts with the name of Lokesh Kanagraj.

‘Master’ director Lokesh Kangraj urges his followers to name his name on social media to beware of fake IDs

The young filmmaker found some fake announcements and IDs in his name, so he made it a point to warn his followers on Twitter that he was only active on Twitter and fake IDs on other social media platforms.

Lokesh tweeted, “Guys, I’m not on Facebook or Instagram, I’m just active @ all other accounts on Twitter are fake news!”

More about Lokesh’s directorial master, Thalapati in the action thriller as Vijay Professor and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The masterminds include Malvika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar.

So far the music and posters from the master have been well received by the audience.

Under the banner of XB Film Creators, the movie, bankrolled by Javier Brito, was to be released in April this year, but only after the ongoing crisis.

Although the makers of The Master have not announced the new official release date for this film.

