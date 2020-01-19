Master new exciting features in ASP.NET Core

The ASP.NET Core open source framework is one of the most popular web frameworks developed by Microsoft and its community. The modular framework can be run both on the complete .NET framework under Windows and on the cross-platform .NET core. One of the most fascinating features of this framework is its performance. Not only is it faster than other web frameworks, it is also perfect for Docker containers.

In November Microsoft released the new version of ASP.NET Core with many interesting functions. To better understand the progress in ASP.NET Core, we interviewed Kenneth Y. Fukizi, author of the book “Learn ASP.NET Core 3.0, Second Edition”.

In addition to ASP.NET Core, Kenneth shared his thoughts on the latest version of .NET Core and the now available Entity Framework Core 3.0 and Entity Framework 6.3. He says he is personally most excited about the new Blazor framework because it allows him to avoid JavaScript. He also believes that Blazor will give developers the opportunity to specialize in Microsoft technologies. Kenneth added that ASP.Net Core users should look forward to the high performance and scalability that comes with gRPC in this new release.

Kenneth takes over the functions of ASP.NET Core 3.0

In your book “Learning ASP.NET Core 3.0, Second Edition” you say that “Model View Controller” and “Entity Framework Core 3” are the most commonly used frameworks in ASP.NET Core. Can you explain that in more detail? How do these frameworks improve web application performance?

Almost every worthwhile application must have a user interaction interface and retain data in some form.

The Model View Controller is almost a standard option for web application developers, mostly because of its proven versatility and ability to separate problems so that front-end developers can work on the views while back-end developers are busy with their part , This enables rapid application development.

If some data is preserved, Entity Framework Core 3.0 is often the first choice for most ASP.Net Core application developers, as it is a safer option for a bunch of other OR / M engines as it is developed and maintained by Microsoft itself , Although there was a shortage in some areas compared to versatile OP / MS like Nhibernate, Entity Framework Core quickly closed its gaps and continues to grow effectively in the areas where it remained. Seamless integration with the rest of the framework makes it an easy choice for many application developers.

ASP.Net Core MVC supports asynchronous calls, freeing up unnecessary resources and increasing application performance. Since everything is logically divided into groups, ie high cohesion and low coupling, the overall application performance is increased.

When we talk about the benefits it offers to application developers, there are many, and most of them enable a developer to have code that doesn’t repeat itself unnecessarily. Low coupling code that allows you to test everything individually. In general, it enables an application to have more efficient code, which in turn increases the performance of the application. (Read chapters 4 and 5 of my book to understand all the basic concepts of ASP.NET Core 3.0.)

ASP.NET Core 3.0 has introduced a new framework called Blazor for creating an interactive client-side web user interface with .NET. What do you think about it?

This is definitely a game changer. I personally am pleased that I have the option to use Blazor instead of JavaScript. A developer has the opportunity to specialize in Microsoft technologies and to be a full stack within the MS Tech stack.

When a typical back-end C # developer is familiar with the C # syntax, type safety, and environment in general, it is easier to work with one language throughout the batch, regardless of whether it is one Back end or a front end. Client-side Blazor, with its AOT (Ahead Of Time) compilation directly into WebAssembly, makes client applications super fast and it’s definitely something to watch out for. (Chapter 6 of my book gives a detailed explanation of Blazor).

The latest version of ASP.NET Core also supports gRPC and comes with templates and tools for creating gRPC services. What are the advantages and disadvantages of gRPC ASP.NET Core 3 users? What do you think of the security features built into gRPC?

ASP.Net Core users should look forward to the high performance and scalability of gRPC. With gRPCs, a contract-first approach for API development is possible. Documenting projects becomes easier so that different teams in the same project can communicate better with consistent API models. The reusability is improved and promoted by the gRPC templates.

For applications with microservices, it is advantageous in terms of security and performance to use gRPC mainly for communication. Since gRPC uses protocol buffers in contrast to REST services, these must be made available to users in JSON or XML via HTTP. The HTTP / 2 protocol used by gRPC is more efficient than its HTTP 1.1 counterpart.

With gRPC templates, messages can be transmitted bidirectionally, efficiency increased and requests sent in the event of an event canceled.

Indeed, the use of gRPC templates has some disadvantages, including the fact that it is now becoming mandatory to maintain specification files that are an integral part of the template. If you have different teams, you must first agree on specifications before you even start implementing them. This can slow down application development.

It’s great to see that gRPC includes visible TLS / SSL considerations and ensures that all communications are authenticated and encrypted first. This not only prevents, but also acts as a deterrent against intended attacks on application services.

Have you had a chance to explore .NET Core 3.0 and the now available Entity Framework Core 3.0 and Entity Framework 6.3? What are you most looking forward to?

Yes, I managed to explore .NET Core 3.0, and with great pleasure.

Some of the most exciting features I’ve ever seen are the introduction of support for Cosmos DB and C # 8, and that makes a number of developments for global applications easier.

LINQ has always been very practical for me and many developers are safe, but there were scenarios in which some queries were not as efficient as I had imagined and in which I heard and saw that it was restructured in many ways More efficient queries are absolutely exciting, and I would like to uncover more query options that should be improved in the future.

Nullable reference types that were introduced for both C # 8 and Entity Framework Core 3.0 simplify my life as a developer. I am also pleased that Entity Framework 6.3 is the first version of Entity Framework 6 that can run on .Net Core. This simplifies the migration of older applications that used Entity Framework 6 to the .Net core platform. (Chapter 9 of the book provides details on accessing data with Entity Framework Core 3).

We also asked Kenneth about his preferred method to improve the speed and rendering performance of web applications. Bundling multiple files into a single file reduces the size of the JavaScript or CSS file by removing spaces and commented code without affecting functionality. On the other hand, the minification can perform various types of code optimization for scripts and CSS, which leads to lower user data.

In combination, both can improve an application’s load time performance by reducing the number of requests to the server and the size of the requested assets.

My personal way of doing things when I need to use some features of a package is to first look inside the development framework internally. I only leave the main provider Microsoft if an implementation of this functionality cannot be found or if there are deficiencies in relation to the respective task. So it’s only natural that I prefer the out-of-the-box solution provided by MVC and Razor that uses bundleconfig.json

I chose the sophistication of Grunt and Webpack at times, but since it’s relatively complex, built-in functionality is of course the first option as long as it’s not terrible.

About the book

With “Learn ASP.NET Core 3.0, Second Edition” you can efficiently develop and maintain powerful web applications. You will also receive instructions on how to deploy and monitor applications with Microsoft Azure, AWS and Docker.

About the author

Kenneth Y. Fukizi is a solution architect, consultant, software developer and engineer with more than 14 years of professional experience. He is a Microsoft Certified Trainer®, Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer®, Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate® and Microsoft Certified Professional®. Further professional and technical certifications are available.

Kenneth also teaches and supports computer science students in programming. He has spent most of his professional life as a software developer / consultant on various projects for client organizations in South Africa, Australia, the United States and Canada.

