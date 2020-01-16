Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman: Soldier who grew up in the suburbs of Lansing, killed during training in the army

A soldier who grew up in Lansing, in the suburbs, was killed Tuesday in an army exercise in Arizona.

Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, from North Carolina, died in routine freefall training near Elroy, Arizona, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, according to a statement from the US Army Special Operations Command.

The incident is being investigated.

Goodman was born in Pasadena, California and grew up near Chicago, according to the statement. ABC-7 reported that he grew up in Lansing.

He enlisted in the army of 2002 and completed four missions to Afghanistan, one to Iraq, two to Africa and one to Kyrgyzstan.

“Nathan was a beloved member of the 3rd Special Forces Group and an exceptional leader in the community of special operations,” Colonel Nathan Prussian said in the statement. “Our sincere condolences go to his family in this difficult time and our priority now is to care for them and our soldiers,”