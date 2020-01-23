Mastercard introduces the Vancouver AI Center

divide

Mastercard has opened a new center called “Intelligence and Cyber ​​Center” in Vancouver, Canada, which, according to a press release, aims to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT). concentrated.

The Vancouver center, which will create 380 jobs, will be one of six planned spaces for the finance company to search for cyber solutions worldwide.

“Ensuring that payments are convenient and secure has always been a top priority for Mastercard,” said Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard. “The Vancouver center will help us meet the growing demand for technology solutions to lower the cost of cyberattacks, turn today’s connected devices into secure payment devices of tomorrow, and the growing vulnerabilities associated with the Internet of Things remove.”

The center opens in collaboration with the Canadian government and its Strategic Innovation Fund. Mastercard invests $ 510 million.

“As Canadians increasingly use connected devices, including sensitive financial services such as banking, they want to know that their data and privacy are protected,” said Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Navdeep Bains. “Our government is investing in a new cybersecurity center in Canada to develop the technology solutions that Canadians and people around the world need to protect their personal and financial information when using their devices. This will make Canada a global leader in cybersecurity and help us get a grip on cybercrime costs in Canada – an estimated $ 3 billion a year. “

The investments illustrate Mastercard’s commitment to supporting technology and innovation in the country. Mastercard was employed in Canada. In 2017, the company acquired NuData Security and in 2019 Ethoca from Toronto, which introduced solutions for biometrics and anti-fraud.

“By expanding our presence in Canada, we can leverage the country’s talented workforce and thriving technology ecosystem to bring innovations to market even faster,” said Banga.

