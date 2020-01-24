Mastercard invests in Pine Labs for ePayments

divide

To accelerate the use of electronic payment options in Asia, Mastercard has invested in the trading platform Pine Labs, according to a press release.

The two companies plan to deliver numerous card and real-time payment options, both for in-store purchases and online purchases. End-to-end value solutions from Pine Lab will also be included, which the company says will replace the paper solutions.

Pine Labs, which started as a retail payment provider about 10 years ago, has grown into a company that accepts payments, stores added value, and offers customer loans. It operates in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and India. The company processes approximately $ 30 billion annually and works with 140,000 dealers across 450,000 network points.

“This relationship is a great confirmation of the premium products that Pine Labs delivers to retailers,” said Lokvir Kapoor, founder and chairman of Pine Labs. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to leverage Mastercard’s global presence and technology infrastructure to drive our growth and meet the growing needs of customers in India and beyond.”

The middle class in South Asia is growing and is increasingly striving for more BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) options.

“This offers retailers, brand owners and financial institutions tremendous potential to drive innovation that maximizes flexibility and choice for consumers,” the press release said. “Pine Labs works closely with a number of financial institutions and partners who are responsible for designing and delivering the installment financing service to merchants and consumers.”

According to the press release, PwC and the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India conducted a 2019 study that found India’s market for installment payments in $ 20.9 billion in 2021 and $ 52.5 in 2025 Would reach USD billion.

“Smart devices are changing the way people shop,” said Ari Sarker, Asia Pacific co-president, Mastercard. “With this partnership, we continue to build innovative solutions and offer people new ways to pay directly at their fingertips. By partnering with Pine Labs, we are strengthening our strategy to provide consumers with choices and to be the partner of choice for our customers in South Asia and around the world. “

