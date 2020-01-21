Mastercard on supporting retail balance innovation

divide

Mark Twain famously said that there are three types of falsehoods: lies, damned lies, and statistics.

And nowhere has this aphorism been better represented in the past ten years than with the statistics that more than 90 percent of all retail sales were made in brick-and-mortar stores. It gave retailers the illusion that the digital shopping cart was powered by the physical horse for sale.

However, as Karen Webster and Michelle Carter, senior vice president of global retail sales, data and services at Mastercard, discussed, the devil can be very detailed. As soon as categories such as car sales, petrol and restaurants are excluded from total retail sales and segments, such as books and toys as well as sporting goods, these numbers look very different.

The good news, said Carter, who recently returned from her trip to the National Retail Federation (NRF), is that retail – and the role of physical retail in it – is changing.

“There is a firm idea that bricks and mortar change and do not disappear. All in all, there is a lot of energy in the omnichannel perspective and there is great interest in using the existing data across channels to find out how they can reach their customers in the most relevant way, ”explains Carter.

The question for the 2020s and the focus of what they said at last week’s big fair in New York is innovation itself – what is really the leader in innovation and what is it about being a straggler? The answer is complex. Basically, retailers of all sizes have to ask themselves whether they want to do what they have done so far with a little tact or are considering doing something completely different to approach the market. The latter is innovative; The former is just a little thing.

“Brands have to think about how innovative they are and ask themselves how they can get out of their comfort zone to stay relevant when there are many exciting, completely new ideas.”

Test innovation

Carter found that the problem with innovations in digital retail is not finding them. It is about choosing the right ones and then operationalizing them. For this reason, with the acquisition of Applied Predictive Technologies in 2015, Mastercard added the test and learning functions to its platform so that retail partners can integrate a large number of extensive data points to understand which potential changes they can make to their company. A variety of comparable business data points are brought together in one place to give traders insight into what they can expect before and after innovative changes take effect.

To date, almost five years after the introduction of Test and Learn at Mastercard, Carter says 45 of the country’s 100 largest retailers use the platform to test a whole range of use cases. The most popular is to test and learn how conversations affect prices by targeting them by either eliminating promotions or increasing the MSRP. They have found that concerns about price increases and consumer displacement can be adequately addressed by adding a price adjustment option to consumers who have found a lower price elsewhere.

“What the data tends to show is that the vast majority of consumers don’t agree with prices, and it’s not all that is affected by a slight increase in the MSRP,” said Carter.

There are also test and learning scenarios for the interaction of certain factors. Sustainability was a recurring theme at NRF and the desire to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable products. However, she found that the data there is more nuanced. Generally speaking, they have seen that consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products – this reduced price sensitivity is in many cases focused on regions, demographics and products.

The retail experience is changing and is becoming a model where a consumer in a store can develop a feel for the product and continue this journey online and on the go. Retailers now need to use data to determine how they want to lead this journey, and ultimately expand and repeat what customers buy.

Find the right balance

Consumers do not want to feel persecuted or watched too closely. However, they like to see relevant marketing and personalized curation in the products that are presented to them. This is a bit of a mystery to retailers, as Webster and Carter discussed, because to create personalization, data has to be collected about consumers, but too much data has to be collected and personalization attempts feel less helpful than creepy.

Part of that, according to Carter, is going to learn how to handle data better. Mastercard anonymizes the information and categorizes it so that it looks at customer types rather than individual customers.

And just as critically, as Carter emphasized, retailers need to develop an idea of ​​how narrow the line between personal and meaningful is.

“We saw retailers email two messages a day to their customers. It’s way too much and we had to jump in and say,” OK, first we try to scale back that way. “There are plenty of ways Send text messages, messages and channels so you can help the customer – and not make them feel attacked. “

Because Carter stated, customers and their preferences will ultimately take over driving. The retailers who make the best use of the data are the ones who use it to see the direction they are going and the ones who offer the easiest ways to get there.

“There is nothing in the retail that cannot be repaired,” said Carter, “but many of these very old, established brands have to think about what they have done in the past 30 or 40 years and ask themselves,” What can are they doing to bring really innovative ideas into their organization? “

