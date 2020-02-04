Mastercard, Pine Labs and The Global BNPL Push

divide

A brief overview of the latest issue of PYMNTS Buy Now, Pay Later Tracker, shows that a sea of ​​change is emerging in how retailers interact with their customers and how consumers want to manage their transactions. And it’s something that can be seen in various forms around the world – the 30 percent of Australian consumers who have already signed up for the Buy Now and Pay Later accounts; or in the growing proportion of millennials and Gen Z reporting reluctance to offer traditional loans, but enthusiasm for experimenting with various installment products with trusted retail partners.

Recently, more specifically from last week, it could be seen in India, where Mastercard announced an investment and a new partnership with the Pine Labs trading platform.

Pine Labs, which started as an offline retail payment provider in 1998, has since grown into a payment acceptance, value storage and in-store customer loan company that enables consumers to opt for installment payments online or at the point of sale in a payment system physical store. The company processes approximately $ 30 billion annually and works with 140,000 merchants through 450,000 global card network acceptance endpoints, primarily in India, with some penetrating the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The investment that Zahir Khoja, Executive Vice President of Mastercard for Global Merchant Solutions and Partnerships, made to Karen Webster is the latest example of entry into the world of BNPL after the purchase of POS financing provider Vyze almost a year ago and his partnership with Divido in Europe. Khoja told Webster that there is such a thing as a perfect storm that is accelerating the expansion of Buy Now Pay Later worldwide, and Mastercard is committed to navigating and shaping it wherever it appears.

“The market is pushing for a number of things [buy now, pay later], retailers who want to enlarge their baskets, lenders looking for new ways to reach consumers with products, consumers who want to make a selection at checkout – the combination of all these things has come together and that is what drives this market worldwide so quickly. “

The challenge, he noted, was that while the general form of “buy now” and “pay later” is consistent, specific applications and details differ. Every market has different needs, desires and regulators. It’s not just about building something, but the right versions for the right markets.

The smooth flow

According to Khoja, the world is always full of technology centers that generate new ideas: Bangalore, Silicon Valley, Berlin, London, Dublin, Buenos Aires and Austin, Texas, to name just a few. On the whole, something very exciting is happening: Technology is now the intersection of actionable opportunities for companies of all sizes and shapes around the world.

“This means that retailers who want to do business and grow their business can now turn technologies into consumer goods that allow them to do both without having to be an expert in technological integration. It can now literally show, click, use, ”said Khoja.

Buying now, paying later, he noted, provides a great example of how this is in action worldwide. Consumers want it because they want to enjoy the selection at checkout, retailers want to activate it because they know consumers like it – and their baskets get bigger when it is offered as an option. But how to offer it as an option can be difficult.

Khoja said Webster had drawn MasterCard to Pine Labs because it had spent more than a decade adding retailers, brands / OEMs and financial service providers to its platform, making the experience for consumers at the point of sale smoothly. A brand, retailer, or OEM has a product to which they want to extend installment funding, and this request is attached to a consumer card through the integration of their financial institution with Pine Labs. If the customer inserts his card into the Pine Labs terminal and recognizes the SKU at the cash register or at the online cash register, the customer has the choice: Pay in full or charge the card or the mobile wallet in which he there is a preset number of rates.

The dealer has little to do with the integration other than connecting a terminal. The customer does not need a special account, card or wallet – it is integrated into what he is already using. It’s a model that works well in the huge Indian market and that you can build on, said Khoja – one that has real potential on the world stage.

“I think this partnership with Mastercard will enable us to work with Pine Labs to expand the types of products and value-added services alongside installment payments in the market, but also to leverage the technology they have developed and use in other markets worldwide where it makes sense. “

It may not be every market, he noted, but finding successful solutions is not a search for silver balls on a global scale.

The changing global stage

Whether it’s QR codes, a mobile wallet, or “buy now”, “Pay later” – according to Khoja, there is a tendency to believe that there is a solution to all solutions, even if it is incredibly unlikely that this is the case. Different markets, different dealers, different financial service providers and different consumers always result in different needs. Even if it is something that appears to be broadly popular, it will always need refinement to be relevant to the consumers it is intended to serve.

But what’s amazing is the degree to which technology – and usability in relation to that technology – has been meeting these demands as the new decade begins. And not only for the largest and most technologically advanced companies in the world, but also for corner shops around the world.

The challenge now is to bring all the skills and value-added service to all the places where they need it.

“We firmly believe that small and medium-sized businesses around the world want to be involved today. They want services like big dealers, but they want to be able to use their cell phones or other inexpensive acceptance devices and user-friendly software. Here we focus on finding partners around the world who can help us. “

