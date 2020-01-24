Mastercard, Rockefeller: non-profit data platform

divide

The Rockefeller Foundation and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth announced their new platform data.org in Davos today. The website will be a dynamic platform for data science partnerships that work to improve the social impact of the area.

Philanthropy organizations also today announced a $ 10 million Impact Challenge for crowdsource data science initiatives and solutions for nonprofit, civil, and government organizations.

They want to build on the legacy of the original DATA.org website, which started in 2002.

“Our commitment to building the data science arena is based on the belief that data-driven insights can drive change that improves the lives of vulnerable people and helps solve the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Michael Froman, vice president of Mastercard. “We need to make sure that, even if people have unprecedented access to technology, we are not creating a new digital divide.”

Today’s announcement is the next big chapter in a $ 50 million commitment from Mastercard and the Rockefeller Foundation in 2019 regarding a confident, strategic model of transformation for philanthropy.

“While the private sector has been collecting data and using analytical data such as artificial intelligence for many years, most nonprofit, civil society, and public institutions still lack the resources to do so,” said Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “Just as these tools have given companies a competitive edge and enabled them to find differentiated ways to improve productivity and impact on the market, data science can increase the speed, depth and accuracy of analyzing a social challenge and finding solutions, partnerships and point out innovative investments that can have an impact. “

With the 2020 data.org website, the capacities of non-profit organizations in terms of training and further education are expanded in such a way that people and organizations that are committed to positive social change are united with responsible data science and use.

