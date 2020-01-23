Mastercard, SoFi Team Up On payment products

divide

Mastercard and SoFi, the digital personal finance company, have partnered to create a range of products and experiences to benefit SoFi’s nearly one million customers, the companies said in a press release.

The partnership begins with the SoFi Money debit card, an offer that only exists in the Mastercard network. The SoFi card offers customers an additional way to spend money with their SoFi money cash management accounts. The toll-free account offers features such as high interest rates, ATM reimbursements, smartphone check deposits, and P2P features.

The new debit program includes cash back incentives, mobile phone insurance and an airport concierge service.

“Our mission at SoFi is to help our members achieve financial independence in order to achieve their ambitions. To do this, we need to develop products and services that our members can use to earn their money, ”said Anthony Noto, SoFi CEO. “Our partners must be leaders in technological innovation, security, and enhanced benefits, and Mastercard is the industry leader in all of these areas.”

Mastercard will serve as the exclusive card network for the SoFi credit card, which will soon be released. Customers with certain SoFi and Mastercard products can participate in improved fan experiences at this year’s SoFi Stadium launch in Los Angeles. The stadium, which will house the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams in the future, is scheduled to open in July 2020.

“We look forward to working with SoFi to bring innovative new products and benefits to their members,” said Craig Vosburg, President, North America, Mastercard. “We understand the importance of SoFi’s mission to help its members live a better financial life, and we’re delighted that they chose Mastercard as their partner.”

