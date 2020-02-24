[mastercard-to-add-1,five-hundred-technological-innovation-work-opportunities-in-ireland]

FILE Photo: Mastercard Inc. credit history playing cards are displayed in this photograph illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration
February 24, 2020
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Mastercard Inc
The U.S. credit score card issuer has experienced a existence in Dublin because 2008 and established up its investigation and progress arm, Mastercard Labs, there 8 a long time in the past. It plans to increase its workers to additional than 2,000 from 650 now, IDA Ireland, the point out company competing to win overseas careers, stated in a statement.
International multinationals, notably in the know-how sector, use about a quarter of a million people in Ireland, accounting for a person in 10 work opportunities in the rapidly escalating economy.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Enhancing by Edmund Blair)