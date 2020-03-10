Masterchef winner Antonio Lorenzon wants to be dating a reality TV show

Strip yourself up tight, because the winner of Masterchef Italy is going to ask his girlfriend during the movie.

This bizarre fantasy took place at the very end of the ninth season, in which gay teenager Antonio Lorenzon was nominated for the winner.

Shortly before the arrival of the dignified bodies, Lorenzon addressed the crowd and said: “Guys, this is a good opportunity to thank you.

Masterchef Italy winner Antonio Lorenzon praised his girlfriend for believing him and said he wanted their ideas to be a ‘special moment’.

“I want to tell someone who in the past believed in me and made me, and I want this moment to be a special moment,” he continued.

The crowd that gathered began to rejoice as they began to realize what was about to happen. He then jumped down, then knelt next to his girlfriend and asked: “Will you marry me?”

When he didn’t say the word “yes”, his feelings said it all.

Sharing a powerful piece on Instagram, Masterchef Italy wrote: “How wonderful to have such a wonderful time without any trick or surprise! Excellent color.”

Twitter did a great deal of fun and love for the happy couple.

Viewers were captivated by the beautiful moment on Twitter and thank the couple for their strong love.

Monica Cirinnà tweeted: “Funny, days like this, I’m witnessing a workout like the #MasterChefIt event. Freedom is no longer a dream, but a reality.

I want to express to someone who in my life has trusted and made me, and I want this moment to be a special moment.

“I wish Antonio Lorenzon and her future husband continue to love each other like this, with courage and with a clean mind.”

Wins Masterchef Italy.

Anything else remains, but ask her for her boyfriend.

