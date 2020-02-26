‘masterpieces-from-the-countrywide-gallery,-london’

March 3-June 14

This is the National Gallery of London’s initially huge-scale presentation of masterpieces to be revealed outside the house of the United Kingdom. Sixty a single works are becoming introduced to Japan, masking seven themes: the Italian Renaissance, Dutch painting of the Golden Age, Van Dyck and British portraiture, the Grand Tour, the discovery of Spain, landscape and the picturesque, and French present day artwork in Britain.

Established in 1824, the National Gallery is one particular of the most-visited museums in the planet, housing a large collection of Western paintings from the late 13th to the early 20th century. Highlights of this major exhibit involve “The Annunciation, with Saint Emidius” (1486) by Carlo Crivelli, “Self Portrait at the Age of 34” (1640) by Rembrandt, “Ulysses deriding Polyphemus — Homer’s Odyssey” (1829) by William Turner and “Sunflowers” (1888) by Vincent van Gogh.

The National Museum of Western Artwork, Tokyo 7-7 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9: 30 a.m.-five: 30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. until 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Shut Mon. 03-5777-8600 www.nmwa.go.jp



