Masters Postpone 2020 Race – Detroit News News – News Information

(Local News Information) – Fred Ridley, president of the Augusta National Golf Club, issued a statement Friday morning announcing that the 2020 Master Tournament scheduled for early April has been postponed due to developments in the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement, the president said that while the tour had announced on March 4 that they would continue to host the event as scheduled, “the increased risks associated with widespread Coronavirus Covid-19” prompted the association to reconsider.

% MINIFYHTMLa49ea0ab46d63ccd1c349aa64253daa113 %% MINIFYHTMLa49ea0ab46d63ccd1c349aa64253daa114%

“Considering the latest expert information and analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Competition, Augusta National Amateur Women and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

% MINIFYHTMLa49ea0ab46d63ccd1c349aa64253daa115%

% MINIFYHTMLa49ea0ab46d63ccd1c349aa64253daa116%

Finally, the health and well-being of all the people associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope that this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Competition and our amateur events at a later date.

We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We thank all of these units for their tremendous efforts and guidance. ”

The statement went on to say that updates for the tournament would be posted on Masters.com as more information becomes available. The decision to postpone the tournament comes in the wake of the PGA Tour decision Thursday night to cancel the rest of the Players Championship and all events until the Valero Texas Open.