Masters postponed above coronavirus worries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta Nationwide states upcoming month’s Masters golfing match is postponed.

The Masters introduced the pursuing statement on Twitter:

“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Match, the Augusta Countrywide Women’s Amateur and the Travel, Chip and Putt National Finals had not altered. Sadly, the ever-escalating hazards linked with the common Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a selection that definitely will be disappointing to a lot of, although I am confident is ideal below these one of a kind situation.

“Considering the most recent information and facts and specialist investigation, we have made a decision at this time to postpone the Masters Match, the Augusta Nationwide Women’s Newbie and the Generate, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“Ultimately, the wellness and effectively-being of every person linked with these activities and the citizens of the Augusta neighborhood led us to this final decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the very best position to securely host the Masters Match and our amateur gatherings at some later on day.”

“We will continue to get the job done with the Globe Wellbeing Firm, Facilities for Condition Command and Avoidance, the Place of work of the Governor, the Georgia Division of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other area authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their excellent efforts and steerage.

“We acknowledge this final decision will affect lots of people today, together with our loyal patrons. Your endurance as we make just about every effort to connect effectively and successfully is appreciated, and we will share any extra information and facts as shortly as it results in being out there. Updates also will be posted to our web page, Masters.com.

“As COVID-19 continues to influence the life of individuals just about everywhere, we seek out your knowing of this choice and know you share our issue specified these striving times. Thank you for your faithful assistance.”