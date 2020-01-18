Match report – Benetton 0-18 Leinster – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLdda3bb6c067829f5f3d58d9c5487125911%

James Treacy from Leinster tries while Dave Kearney and Ross Byrne celebrate

Leinster won first place and a quarter final of the Heineken Champions Cup at home, as they achieved a record of 16 consecutive wins in all competitions this season with an 18-0 win over Benetton.

Exceeds the previous record of 15 wins from Leinster in 2001-02 for consecutive wins from a European club.

The men of Leo Cullen had to fight hard against Benetton, with Caelan Doris and James Tracy trying in the second half to help them overcome the Italian side.

Leinster goes through the stages of the Champions Cup groups with a fifth European crown record in the spotlight.

Monty Ioane is approached by Cian Healy

Benetton, with only one win from Group One, made Leinster’s life difficult and started brilliantly in a dark and damp Stadio Monigo, but they failed to count his early pressure.

A series of early penalties, all of which were chosen by the hosts to touch, kept Leinster in the back foot, with No. 8 Doris sent to the trash for taking a man up in the air in the line-up.

Robert Barbieri of Benetton hits a ball

Despite the multiple options, Benetton could not take advantage of the man’s advantage, as the game seemed to have no score during the break. But Leinster could exercise some control, with Ross Byrne kicking a penalty five minutes before halftime.

Benetton lost Irne Herbst almost immediately after the restart for a deliberate blow, but Leinster, far from his best fluency, could only increase his lead by three points, with Byrne kicking well from a distance.

That seemed to change the march of the Irish province when they turned the screw in the last quarter. The pressure quickly flared when the impressive Doris, driven by his recent call to the Irish team for the Six Nations, picked up Luke McGrath’s smart smart and moved his stride and made his first attempt.

Benetton’s Toa Halafihi faces Josh Van der Flier

Six minutes later, Leinster connected his score with a well-functioning rolling maul from the starting line, while the substitution of the front rower Tracy crossed the corner. Byrne kicked the conversion and that was just as good as it was for the visitors, who did enough to keep Benetton at bay.