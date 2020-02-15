[Match report – Catalanes 36-eighteen Castleford]

%MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316011%

%MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316012%

Israel Folau is coming to try its Catalan debut

%MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316013%

%MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316014%

Israel's controversial signing Folau scored an attempt on his debut at Catalans Dragons



as the French club defeat Castleford Tigers 36-18 in the Super League.

%MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316015% %MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316016%

The Dragons have been criticized for signing the previous worldwide rugby union that was fired by Rugby Australia for anti-LGBT + opinions on social media.

But Folau, lined up in the centre alternatively of the hurt David Mead, still left the controversy guiding him to get the next attempt of the Catalan game at Perpignan when he jumped increased to capture a substantial up and down and land.

: 27 Look at the second when Israel Folau marked his 1st attempt for the Catalans Search at the moment when Israel Folau marked his very first endeavor for the Catalans

The 30-year-old just about recurring the trick when the Catalans led 14-six, but hit the floor just before the examination line after professing yet another substantial kick.

Folau performed an significant purpose, as the Catalans went forward 24-12 at the beginning of the second half as nicely, given that he gained a penalty when he was blocked demanding for a further higher ball. The Dragons selected to operate the ball and Sam Tomkins crossed the whitewash.

Entire facet Tomkins went on to finish a hat-trick when the Dragons attained their initial victory of the time.

Extra to stick to …