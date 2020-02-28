Match report – Hull K R 8 – 28 Castleford

%MINIFYHTML1168b943f4681c223e89b0cf8512bc0411%

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and Castleford.

Danny Richardson scored 16 points when Castleford reached the top of the Betfred Super League table with a 28-8 victory over Hull KR.

%MINIFYHTML1168b943f4681c223e89b0cf8512bc0415% %MINIFYHTML1168b943f4681c223e89b0cf8512bc0416%

The Tigers proved to be too strong for the Rovers, who were often exposed in the middle by a Castleford team that continued their impressive form early in the season.

Rovers had led 8-6 at halftime through the seventh attempt of the Ben Crooks season and a conversion and penalty from Ryan Brierley, but had no response for Castleford in the second half.

Castleford captain Michael Shenton receives the Roger Millward Trophy

The hosts took full advantage of two penalties to take an early lead when Crooks timed his jump to claim a kick from Joe Keyes and Brierley’s conversion made it 6-0 after six minutes.

The rovers were denied a second attempt, as Will Dagger called to try to claim a discharge just before the line when 20 minutes were left.

Jon Wells discusses the important turning point in Castleford's return victory over Hull KR

Castleford threatened to score his first attempt with 14 minutes left in the middle after a decisive run through Michael Shenton, but Mike McMeeken touched as he passed the line.

McMeeken was retained in the last tackle as the local defense again proved strong and when Derrell Olpherts could not claim a deflected pass near the line, the visitors wasted another chance.

Castleford finally had his first attempt when Paul McShane made the break and Richardson continued the move before sending Shenton to the left corner, with Richardson’s extras tying the score at 6-6.

Jordan Rankin knocked on the door while trying to make a pass that would have sent him free when Castleford opened another hole in the middle.

But the home team received a penalty that Brierley threw after the halftime beep rang to put the 8-6.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith questioned Ryan Brierley's separation during his home loss to Castleford

Rovers suffered a blow at the beginning of the second half when Brierley was kicked out of sin for boarding the ball and Richardson kicked the penalty to level the scores.

James Clare dove in the corner, but Castleford had called for accumulation.

Rovers could not deny Richardson when he advanced the visitors for the first time and the scrum half converted his own attempt.

Daryl Powell claimed the 300th victory of his coach career when Castleford beat Hull KR to advance in the Super League

Elliot Minchella simply could not gather a download in front of the publications while the hosts attempted an immediate response.

A failed tackle gave Castleford the chance to further stretch his lead and this time Clare dove for his team’s third attempt.

Danny Richardson scored his first attempt at Castleford when he finished with a 16-point run in his victory over Hull KR

Richardson launched his second penalty with 22 minutes remaining to put visitors 22-8 ahead.

Castleford’s fourth attempt came with McMeeken making sure with a simple score seven minutes from Jake Trueman’s pass and Richardson converted again.