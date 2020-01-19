Match Report – Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLbd6f0ceade21a85bde3447a0523cfc5011%

02:59

Highlights: Liverpool beats Manchester United with a 16 point lead

Virgil van Dijk’s header helped Liverpool on a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Anfield, as they extended their lead at the top to 16 points.

The team of Jurgen Klopp had thrown away two more goals for the interval and again increased the intensity in the second half before the goal of Mohamed Salah shone the victory at the end.

The failure to find the second goal until the moment of detention made the latter nervous and United had their moments in the second half when approaching Anthony Martial, but there was no draw.

United remains the only team to score points from Liverpool this season, but without the injured Marcus Rashford there would be no repeat for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team.

United also had a promising start, but their initial effort was soon undermined when they entered the Premier League for the eighth time this season.

The supply of Trent Alexander-Arnold from the right took the lead from Van Dijk, who ran over Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire to push the ball past David de Gea.

Virgil van Dijk opened the score when Liverpool marched in Anfield

The clash between the scorer and the goalkeeper was repeated in the midst of a controversy in the middle of the first half when Liverpool thought they had doubled their lead.

De Gea was looking for a high ball after Salah had misused his shot, but United’s goalkeeper dropped the ball into the six-yard area under pressure from Van Dijk.

Sadio Mane took possession and fed Roberto Firmino, who bended the ball beautifully into the corner only for a VAR assessment not to allow it for Van Dijk’s robust challenge.

At this point, United’s counterattack began to run out when the Anfield crowd pushed their team and Liverpool’s claims began to overwhelm the visiting team.

Georginio Wijnaldum also thought he had found the second goal after being caught in the measured ball by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but it was rightly considered offside.

Andreas Pereira was almost united against the game streak, but he stretched to reach the center of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and could only deflect the ball from the post.

On the other hand, Mane had a great opportunity to extend Liverpool’s lead, but his left-handed effort as he ran to Salah’s pass kept away from De Gea’s right boot.

Liverpool came forward with an even bigger intention in the second half and Salah should have scored from the center of Robertson on the left, but couldn’t get the right contact with the ball.

Jordan Henderson then produced a brilliant left footed shot that De Gea hit the post perfectly, while Liverpool continued to attack after attack.

Jurgen Klopp mentioned the same Liverpool team that beat Tottenham last time, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeping his place in midfield. The interesting changes were in the bank where Fabinho returned to the team for the first time since November, while Joel Matip was fit enough to be part of the team for the first time since October.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left with a four instead of returning to the last five who secured a point against Liverpool at Anfield, but with a turn. Brandon Williams was pushed further forward with Luke Shaw on the left. The big loss was that of the scorer of that first meeting with Marcus Rashford who was thrown away due to a subsequent complaint.

There was a warning for Liverpool when Fred shot wide and the great opportunity for United came when Martial shot from a good position just before the hour.

With the result on the balance, United pressed hard to go up one level with the presentation of Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood, but the clear opening never came.

Instead, Salah had the final say and scored his first goal against Manchester United after running in the direction of Alisson and putting the ball past De Gea.

Mohamed Salah scored a final second for Liverpool

United and Solskjaer will be encouraged in an energetic effort. For Liverpool and Klopp they get the victory and the points that bring them a bit closer to that much-anticipated Premier League title.

What’s next?

The games keep coming for these two teams. Liverpool returned to Premier League-action against Wolves in Molineux on Thursday before facing Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Saturday. His game in the Premier League is also going home and will be played on January 29 against West Ham in the London stadium.

Manchester United also has three games to play before the end of January, in three different competitions. There is a home match against Burnley in Old Trafford on Wednesday, before a FA Cup collision against Tranmere or Watford takes place next weekend. The second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City is on January 29.

