Match Report – Lyon 24 – 36 Northampton – Up Newsinfo

Cobus Reinach scores for Saints against Lyon

The Northampton Saints are nervously waiting to see if they have done enough to reach the quarter finals of the Champions Cup after a 36-24 win in Lyon.

Attempts by Mikey Haywood, Teimana Harrison, Cobus Reinach, George Furbank and James Fish sealed a victory for bonus points for visitors in a match up and down at Stade de Gerland.

That result put an end to the low expectations of the Glasgow Warriors to reach the final eight, but the Saints now have to wait to see how Ulster, Saracens and Gloucester are doing in their last group matches to see if they are one of the three Group brokers will be better positioned. Until you qualify.

It was certainly not easy for the men of Chris Boyd, because his French opponents achieved their best performance at the group stage, with scores from Felix Lambey, Liam Gill and Charlie Ngatai.

The visitors took the initiative after 19 minutes when Lyon’s Francisco Gómez Kodela received a yellow card for going into a challenge studs.

Northampton kicked to the corner and led the resulting lineout for the opening attempt, with Haywood as the beneficiary, but Dan Biggar’s attempt at conversion was out of focus.

However, Pierre Mignoni’s team reacted six minutes later with their first attempt. The scrum half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne found a gap in the defense of the saints and went on to Lambey, who scored without opposition in the positions, with Jonathan Wisniewski adding the conversion.

Courtney Lawes is approached by Hendrick Roodt

The second attempt by Lyon followed in the 34th minute, when the quick thought of the Australian rower runner Gill saw him take a quick strike and rode on the line after a period of pressure from inside inside 22 of the Saints. Wisniewski was again on goal with his conversion to extend the lead to nine points.

Half of the kick then kicked three runs to give Lyon a 17-5 lead at the break after Northampton was penalized for remaining five yards off his own line.

The saints, however, were not yet ready and shot out for the second half, winning a one-scrum penalty against food after being knocked out by the South African scrum half of Reinach.

Northampton provided the right line-out after the corner kicked and from the next stage Harrison showed determination to try on the line in the 46th minute.

Lewis Ludlam takes center Charlie Ngatai

Biggar’s conversion was good and the Welsh international narrowed the deficit to just two points with a penalty after Harrison apparently caught the line while the referee played an advantage.

Northampton then re-took the lead in the 65th minute after Reinach, World Cup winner, defeated Noa Nakaitaci to pick up Biggar’s kick and run to the posts.

His advantage, however, was short-lived as the Ngatai center bypassed a few tackles to score, with Wisniewski kicking the conversion to restore Lyon’s two-point advantage.

Boyd’s side, however, recovered to continue in the 72nd minute after the full-back Furbank had gone through a gap and was rounded to the opposite number, Toby Arnold, to score.

Then the saints questioned the result when the replacement prostitute Fish crashed a short distance to the fifth score of the Premier League team in the afternoon.

Northampton will now focus its attention on the outcome of Ulster’s game against Bath on Saturday, plus Saracens’ collision with Racing 92 and Gloucester’s trip to Toulouse, both on Sunday, to see if they have done enough to secure a quarterfinals . Daubing.