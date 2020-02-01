Match report – Newcastle 0-0 Norwich – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTML32fde3fcf1eb66dd2631f30709a64c2811%

Report and highlights from St James & # 39; Park while Norwich stays at the end of the competition at seven safety points

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Newcastle draw against Norwich in the Premier League

Newcastle and Norwich played a poor 0-0 draw on St. James & # 39; Park without one of the parties making a breakthrough in a game without quality.

Norwich had the best chance, with Sam Byram (5) and Teemu Pukki (61) guilty of losing the best chances, while Newcastle could have come forward in the first half when Tim Krul saved the header of Joelinton (21).

There were a total of 20 curves, with Norwich with 12 and Newcastle with eight, but neither of them could count either of them in a match lacking a clinical finalist.

The result is not very useful for both parties, with Norwich seven points out of safety at the bottom of the table, while Newcastle is tenth.

Valentino Lazaro debuted in Newcastle

What’s next?

Newcastle will go to Oxford United on Tuesday for a repeat of the FA Cup, while Norwich will host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15 at 5:30 PM. live in Sky Sports

