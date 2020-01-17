Match report – Rangers 2 – 0 Stranraer – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLa40eb4fa1306526a6ffbf4080e90f74d11%

Scott Arfield of the Rangers celebrates after scoring and puts 1-0 against Stranraer

The rangers refused to get cold when they returned from the winter break with a 2-0 win over the William Hill Scottish Cup over Stranraer.

Twelve months ago, Steven Gerrard’s team saw their Ladbrokes Premier League title heaps wobble when they were defeated in their first game after the end of January in Kilmarnock.

This time they managed to warm up again for the second half of the season and the race for the title with a fourth round clash with Stevie Farrell League One players.

It took a while for the Light Blues to regain speed, but the goals of Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe were sufficient to reserve their place in the Sunday draw.

Gerrard made seven changes to the team that claimed victory three weeks ago at Celtic Park, but even when teen Nathan Patterson debuted his right back, it was still a fairly strong team for the boys’ visit in the basement of League One.

Stranraer spent nine months without a visitor victory, while the only team in the four major leagues in Scotland to send more goals than the men from Farrell are Brechin City, supporting League Two.

But they deserve the honor of frustrating the Rangers during the 44th minute after refusing to open.

Occasionally they resorted to filling their own box with everyone except the lone striker Ryan Stevenson, trying to block crossings and shots.

Gerrard’s team sometimes broke through. Jordan Jones came forward early, while night captain Ryan could only push Jack against the base of the pole after Defoe’s fires were caught under his feet.

Joe Aribo expressed frustration on the ball after being hit by Carlo Pignatiello, and stumbled again to unleash a blow that whistled widely.

But Stranraer’s resistance broke a minute before the break. George Edmundson’s attempt from Steven Davis did not come, but Arfield did better when he touched it before driving through a busy six-yard box for the opening goal.

Nikola Katic wanted to repeat his heroic Parkhead with a header moments later, but Max Currie jumped to his left to keep the hosts’ advantage during the break.

Just 56 minutes away, the Blues goalkeeper Patterson refused his first Gers goal after 56 minutes when the young man let fly from the edge of the area.

But the game went to bed in the 66th minute when Defoe dusted himself after being hit by Adam Cummins in the area, with the experienced Englishman taking his penalty out of the post.

