Match Report – Salford City 1 – 1 Oldham – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLca71b5afe0d3fae9c0ddd54c4242817911%

% MINIFYHTMLca71b5afe0d3fae9c0ddd54c4242817912%

Danny Rowe’s first goal since joining Oldham won his team a 1-1 draw at Greater Manchester, rival of Salford.

% MINIFYHTMLca71b5afe0d3fae9c0ddd54c4242817913%

% MINIFYHTMLca71b5afe0d3fae9c0ddd54c4242817914%

Rowe insisted on replacing the ball with Zak Dearnley before he clinically crashed from 15 yards with another seven minutes.

Salford hit after 15 minutes as Tom Hamer Adam Rooney dragged into the area, and although Zeus De La Paz saved the penalty from the striker, Brandon Thomas-Asante finally grabbed the ball.

Oldham tried to respond quickly, with Hamer finding an intelligent cross from Jonny Smith, but he pushed the target closely.

Just after half an hour Oldham striker Desire Segbe-Azankpo noticed a low momentum well saved by Kyle Letheren.

On the other hand, Michael O & # 39; Connor shot a 20 meter shot for visitors.

Shortly after the restart, Oldham approached when Letheren defeated Smith’s angular blow.

Salford almost made it 2-0 when substitute Craig Conway forced De La Paz to a brave rescue before Rowe earned a point for Oldham.

Super 6: Magic of the Cup?

FREE TO PLAY: miss the chance to get the Super 6 jackpot this season for the sixth time in the FA Cup round on Saturday.