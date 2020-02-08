Match report – Tranmere 0 – 2 Portsmth – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLa264efaebf28db5516c0978657065dda11%

Portsmouth continued its assault on League One’s automatic promotion positions, as a 2-0 win over Tranmere left Kenny Jackett’s team only six points off the top spot.

Half-time goals from Sean Raggett and Ryan Williams gave visitors their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

The first game came after just 13 minutes when Portsmouth benefited from a sculptural defense.

No defender moved the ball when Ronan Curtis fired a free kick into the area, and Raggett could hardly believe his luck when he nodded his head unmarked up close.

The reaction from Rovers was energetic, with Andy Cook forcing Alex Bass to make a few decent saves up close.

But this is a team that has not scored in four consecutive league games and as such lacked confidence and conviction.

They dropped their heads when Williams made the 2-0 just after the break and found the bottom corner of 20 yards with a shot that Scott Davies will be disappointed to let in.

