Match report – Ulster 22 – 15 bathrooms – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403511%

% MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403512%

Will Addison scored one attempt and prepared another in Ulster’s win over Bath

% MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403513%

% MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403514%

Ulster took his place in the quarterfinals of the European Champions Cup after beating Bath 22-15 of 14 men at Kingspan Stadium.

The converted attempts by Marcell Coetzee and Ruaridh McConnochie made sure the teams were in neutral at 7-7 during the break, but Rob Baloucoune and Will Addison crossed after the break to send the hosts on their way to victory.

Although the result assured Ulster of being one of the best positioned runners-up, it meant that Bath ended the bottom of the Group Three group stage without a win in his name, a result that was aggravated by the shipment by Ross Batty in the second half

It took the home team only six minutes to break the deadlock when the attackers established a moving maul from a five-meter attack line.

The ball was dropped as it approached the line and South African Coetzee No. 8 grabbed and shot closely, followed by scrum half John Cooney who added the conversion.

Freddie Burns wasted the chance to open Bath’s account and lost a simple penalty from Ulster 22, but the visitors scored an effort after 18 minutes thanks to McConnochie, England.

After a persistent period of pressure on Ulster 22, Burns, half-flying, threw a cross kick and Jacob Stockdale calculated the rebound, allowing the end to pick up and launch the line. Burns then landed the conversion from a narrow angle.

Marcell Coetzee put Ulster into action with the first attempt of the game.

Four minutes later, Bath flank blamed Tom Ellis for pressing Cooney, but Ulster was unable to capitalize and everything was just in the break.

Ulster made his second attempt a minute after the restart, Billy Burns released Will Addison from a tackle that made a mistake with Gabe Hamer-Webb and attracted the last defender before releasing Baloucoune to throw himself into the corner. Cooney has added the extras.

Burns received a long-range penalty for visitors three minutes after Sean Reidy was guilty of not running away.

Addison got Ulster’s third attempt in the 47th minute when Stockdale put his entire space back into the space to score, although Cooney failed with the conversion.

Rob Baloucoune pushed Ulster forward with an attempt at the start of the second half

Bath made a tense end by marking a second attempt with 15 minutes to go. Batty was rung from a well-functioning five-meter replacement prostitute. Freddie Burns missed the conversion.

Lock Kieran Treadwell had rejected a TMO attempt by the TMO after 68 minutes for a forward pass in the accumulation.

But when Batty received a red card with eight minutes left for an unarmed entry in Cooney, Billy Burns decided to take the resulting penalty.

The visiting team had one last chance to tie when Ulster rejected a kickable penalty at the last minute to go to the corner and Bath stole the line, with Hamer-Webb out of the defense.

However, he only reached the middle line before being arrested and it was the hosts who celebrated full time.