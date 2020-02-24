[matchroom-boxing-display-postponed-thanks-to-coronavirus-outbreak]

RINGSIDE 24/02/2020

Matchroom Boxing have introduced the postponement on their forthcoming Italy present due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday, Matchroom Italy said the pursuing:

Pursuing the order from Regione Lombardia on February 23rd 2020, that dictates the suspension of any demonstration, occasion and any gathering in community or personal spots – of any sort of nature, both religious, athletics, cultural or many others – until finally March 1st, we advise you that the Milano Boxing Evening that was because of on February 28th is regretably cancelled.

The event will be postponed to a potential date that will be communicated as quickly as possible.

The tickets bought for the function on February 28th will be regarded as valid for the rescheduled date.