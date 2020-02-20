[matchroom-ensure-wilder-vs-fury-ii-presence,-but-continue-to-no-anthony-joshua]

Environment Boxing Information 20/02/2020

📸 Ed Mulholland

Matchroom Boxing has verified the appearance of fighters at Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury but star man Anthony Joshua will not be present.

Fans and media alike experienced wondered why the unified heavyweight winner determined not to go to in spite of calling out both boxers.

Joshua is still still to expose whether or not he will make a very last-moment sprint to Las Vegas.

Rather, Matchroom is sending Mikey Garcia, Joseph Parker, Jessie Vargas, and Devin Haney to speak about fight week and their possess potential bouts.

They stated: Thursday, February 20, from 3 pm (Jessie Vargas) and Friday, February 21, from 12midday (Joseph Parker and Devin Haney), Radio Row @ MGM Grand, Studios A and B

They speak forward of this weekend’s Heavyweight showdown among Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

Vargas will be accessible for job interview from 3pm (Thursday, February 20) as he closes his teaching camp ahead of his Welterweight blockbuster with Mikey Garcia. They struggle at Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday February 29, are living on DAZN.

Parker is returning to action on the Frisco card. He will have a lot to say on his foreseeable future in the Heavyweight division plus his verdict on Wilder-Fury.

While sizzling-property Haney is eyeing significant showdowns with the largest names at Lightweight. The two fighters accessible for job interview from three pm on Friday (February 21), along with Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith.

We would also like to thank our good friends and colleagues at Top rated Rank for extending their hospitality for the duration of a big 7 days in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Fury trade blows at a sold out MGM Grand Backyard garden Arena on Saturday evening. Absolutely there is a ringside seat out there, ought to AJ have a transform of coronary heart.

Pursuing a trilogy and a obligatory versus Dillian Whyte, Joshua is firmly in the body for an undisputed blockbuster struggle.

