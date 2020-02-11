Mate, ya not dreaming: Miter 10 kids meet 12 years later

The DIY boys are back and true to form, Jonesy still won’t give them a hand.

Twelve years after coming to fame as a child in a Miter 10 television commercial, the trio of “Kiwi blokes” and Aussie tradie have returned to their humble beginnings: a sandbox for playgrounds.

But the truth appeared during their television reunion on Seven Sharp, including the origin of the Australian tradition.

“I’m actually a Kiwi,” said Phoenix Flack (Jonesy the Aussie).

The Miter 10 ad with Flack, Benjamin Counsell and Reuben Powell was released in 2008,

and quickly captured the hearts of Kiwi DIY enthusiasts and local children.

“I was like the most popular year 1,” Benjamin Counsell told Seven Sharp.

“I would be overwhelmed by grade 6, so I thought it was pretty cool.”

But more than a decade later, 16-year-olds have not lost their television fame.

“My name is Jonesy all the time, by the teachers and everything,” Flack told Seven Sharp.

“Even the principal will come over to me and call me Jonesy. He’s a pretty cool guy though.”

The trio teamed up again to piece together the famous ad, Counsell’s alleged lisp echoing that of his childhood.

It was a big job of bringing the boys together, said Jules Lloyd-Jones, managing director of Miter 10, but they finally got there.

“To date, the Sandpit ad has been an absolute favorite with Kiwis.

“It’s been 12 years, and we thought it was time to get the boys together for a meeting, and Seven Sharp was just as excited to remember with us.”

And the boys may not yet have reached their peak, Powell saying he is looking forward to playing again this year.

The boys probably cashed in the ad by adding “dude, you’re dreaming” to the familiar Kiwi language, but they haven’t been able to touch it yet, with the money being evacuated to the bank by their families.

