& # 39; Mateship and companionship & # 39 ;: Australia’s soot-covered firefighters

Wallan, Australia – With their faces and uniforms blackened by soot and ash, Wallan’s volunteer fire brigade thought they had control of the fire they were fighting in the Victoria state of Australia, apart from some fires caused by the floating embers sowing the air.

But then the wind changed.

Suddenly Braydan Fletcher and his team stood in front of a wall of flames 150 kilometers wide.

“That’s where your training and your trust in the team around you come in,” he told Al Jazeera, 30, whose full-time job manager is transportation activities.

The team barely escaped, but for Fletcher it is part of one of the 59,000 volunteers from the Victoria Country Fire Authority (CFA).

“It’s about being able to protect people,” he said, admitting that while work can be exciting, it can sometimes be scary.

“This has taught me a lot about giving instead of drinking,” he said at the Wallan fire station surrounded by his “second family,” a diverse team of men and women ranging from students to traders and academics.

While the waves, the toots, and the graces they receive from the locals when they drive to a job “give a warm feeling of satisfaction,” Fletcher said that what he most meant was the appreciation of his CFA family.

The Australian burning season started earlier than normal and has destroyed large parts of scrubland in the south and east of the country (File: Saeed Khan / AFP)

“You know you are watching them over you, just like you are taking care of them.”

Unprecedented firing season

This year, an unprecedented number of fires still burning in Australia destroyed more than 10 million hectares of land and claimed 28 lives, including five voluntary firefighters.

The damage and death toll would undoubtedly be much greater without the courage of the Australian volunteer brigades that make up the vast majority of firefighters in the country.

In neighboring New South Wales, more than 72,000 volunteers have made the state’s national fire brigade the largest voluntary fire brigade organization in the world.

But the size of the fires that have been burning in the state since September means they had to resort to Victoria teams, including the Wallan Brigade.

Bec Lyons, an 11-year-old CFA volunteer, was called across the border after fighting another fire in Victoria. He finally spent 22 hours on the front line.

“It was tiring. And then you stink, you are covered with ash, so you have to shower before you go to bed,” he told Al Jazeera.

For Lyons, who also works as a nurse and ambulance doctor, it is about being part of the community.

“It is very worthwhile,” he said. “Being able to be there for people in their time of need.”

Peak with volunteers

The coldest weather and the rain have given respite to the destroyed landscapes, and Fletcher has started training new volunteers at the Wallan fire station.

Volunteer firefighters are required to train regularly this season and catastrophic fires have led to more people registering (Tracey Shelton / Al Jazeera)

While carrying out the preparation exercises for the fire hose, the bright uniforms of the new recruits contrasted with the faded and soot-stained jackets of older warriors.

Fletcher joined the CFA 11 years ago when he was 19 years old.

He said he was driving down the road with friends when they saw a fire truck approaching in the opposite direction. It was the time of forest fires from & # 39; Black Saturday & # 39; that destroyed parts of Victoria and killed 173 people.

“I looked at the fireman I was driving,” said Fletcher.

“It was covered with soot and ash and it showed they had a great fight that day. He gave me the approval and I thought: & # 39; I want to be like him & # 39;”

In the same week, Fletcher applied for training.

Eleven years later, he is now one of those soot-covered hunters who inspires the next generation.

Last month, the brigade received more volunteer requests than usual within a 12-month period.

They have just trained 20 new recruits, increasing their number to 104, including 20 young people, 15 supporting crew members and more than 60 operational firefighters who drive the team’s four fire engines.

Fearful to perform the exercises performed by Fletcher, Bodhi Edmonds, 16, first enrolled as a junior when he was 11 years old.

“The CFA members came to my primary school and did a smoke demonstration,” said Edmonds, who explained the different fire fighting techniques they taught them.

He was so excited that he went to his house and told his mother. “That weekend I went to the station and signed up.”

When he was younger, Edmond learned basic skills and participated in community events and competitions, but he had to wait until he turned 16 to complete his last fire fighting course.

“I really want to leave and am very excited,” Edmonds told Al Jazeera, adding that the intensity of this year’s burning season has not diminished his ambitions.

Nathan Anderson, 37, has been a CFA volunteer for 26 years and is the captain of the Wallan Brigade. He says his team received 280 calls last year, compared to 110 when it started (Tracey Shelton / AL Jazeera)

“It really makes sense to go out and help.”

Flames & # 39; as high as the truck & # 39;

Jacob Angelino, 19 years old, remembered his first assignment after his training as a junior.

“You train and practice, but it is not like when you really go outside and see the flames. You know what you are doing, but you are a bit behind,” the university student told Al Jazeera. “Now I’m just moving. I know where everything is, I know what I’m doing and it’s just scared, scared, scared.”

While volunteers are called all year round for everything from house fires to gas leaks and car accidents, Angelino said that larger fires usually only occur in February.

This year’s burning season started early with a new intensity and Victoria teams have been helping in New South Wales since November. The flames, he said, were “as big as the truck.”

Time commitments can entail high costs, especially for people who already have studies, jobs and families.

But the workload is constantly increasing.

“Last year we did 280 jobs,” said Nathan Anderson, 37, who has been a CFA volunteer for 26 years and is the captain of the Wallan Brigade. “When I started, we made around 110.”

The battle against the mega-fire in northeastern Victoria takes three weeks and in addition to the workload, training is mandatory.

“It’s a second full-time unpaid job,” says Anderson, whose wife and children are also CFA volunteers.

Last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that volunteer firefighters in New South Wales who are self-employed or small business may request a payment of up to 300 Australian dollars ($ 205) per day with a maximum of 6,000 Australian dollars in total. But firefighters in other states were not included in the offer.

Fires in Australia were mainly fought by volunteers and teams from Victoria were sent to New South Wales to help (Tracey Shelton / Al Jazeera)

But none of the volunteers at Wallan care about financial compensation.

University student Carly Ficheroux, a seven-year volunteer, said she missed the opportunity to live and work in Spain because of the “companionship and companionship, among the crew.

“Recently one of the farmers, who was fighting with his own vehicle on our side, just waved,” he said. “They were the most important waves I have had.”