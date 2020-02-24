[Mateu Lahoz to referee El Clasico]

Picture by Ralf Treese/DeFodi Photos through Getty Photographs

Expect controversy at the Santiago Bernabeu

Mateu Lahoz has been verified as the match referee for Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu between Actual Madrid and Barcelona, whilst González González will oversee VAR.

Sunday’s match promises to be a quite vital struggle with regards to the title race. Barca head to the Spanish funds two factors apparent of Los Blancos immediately after the weekend’s benefits.

The two groups are in Champions League action in midweek, Barca at Napoli and Los Blancos at home to Gentleman Metropolis, but will renew hostilities at the weekend in La Liga.

Lahoz is 1 of Spain’s most very well-recognised referees but does are likely to be very card happy which could make for a controversial Clasico.

Barcelona have by now experienced a bit of controversy with Lahoz this year. He sent off Ousmane Dembele soon after the Frenchman termed him ‘very bad’ in October’s earn above Sevilla.