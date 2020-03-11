“Maths says Joe is our banned candidate”

Former presidential candidate and CNN political commentator Andrew Yang formally confirmed to President Joe Biden (D) Tuesday evening as election results arrived, showing victory for the former vice president.

“I think Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate and I’ve always said that I will support whoever the candidate is,” said Yang, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “So, I’m supporting Joe Biden as not only the Democratic candidate, but the next President of the United States.”

Yang acknowledged his support for Sanders in 2016, calling the Vermont senator “inspirational to me” but suggested that mathematical delegations simply do not add to Sanders’ favor.

“Mathematics says Joe is our banned candidate; we have to get the party together,” Yang said. “We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall.”

Yang, who suspended his campaign in February after a nasty performance in New Hampshire and Iowa, told his supporters that he would support the eventual Democratic candidate on his way down.

“I will support whoever the Democratic candidate is,” Yang said of the New Hampshire elementary night. “That said, I hope this campaign can be a message and a word of caution and guidance to my fellow Democrats that Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems.”

Biden has received in recent days a support wave from its former competitors and has received endorsements from Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) this week. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and former Rep. Beto O´Rourke (D-TX) supported Biden before Tuesday’s super contest.

The Associated Press has called primary races in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan for Biden. The polls have yet to close in North Dakota, Idaho and Washington.