[matt-barnes’-baby’s-mother-responds-when-she-is-accused-of-blocking-her-from-seeing-her-son]

The retired basketball participant states his former Anansa Sims prevented him from viewing his son Ashton soon after his separation just after two yrs of romantic relationship.

Matt Barnes opened up about his loved ones drama after the separation of child mama Anansa Sims. The retired basketball player mentioned his ex-girlfriend prevented him from viewing his one-year-aged son Ashton. He posted a photo with the boy along with a caption: “Lacking my person Lil … I hope they let me see you shortly.”

His information arrived soon immediately after it was rumored that he was hooked with “Enjoy and Hip Hop: New York“star Cyn Santana. They ended up supposedly holding arms and used the complete night time in a VIP section in the course of a birthday bash to Snoop DoggCordell’s son.

Anansa was rapid to react. She denied her accusations: “My little ones see their father.” In addition, he told his followers that he didn’t feel harmless with Matt: “I pray that the restraining order will safeguard me and continue to keep me secure.”

He extra a estimate, “When a poisonous particular person can no more time handle you, he will try out to control how others see you. The incorrect data will truly feel unfair, but continue to be earlier mentioned it. Trusting that other individuals will inevitably see the truth, as you did. . ”

He also confirmed that he is increasing very well with his other little one daddy. In his tale, he released clips of the soccer observe of his sons David and Dean. He was joined by the kid’s father, a retired NFL player. David Patterson. His daughter Ava was with them and also tiny Ashton, her son with Matt.

Anansa Sims and David Patterson at their children’s soccer follow

Anansa and David married in 2010 and divorced in 2017. He then moved with Matt and gave delivery to Ashton in December 2018. His separation from Matt arrived to light-weight earlier this thirty day period when lovers noticed he declared his ailment maiden on her bio Instagram.

In the meantime, Matt was beforehand married to Gloria Govan. He accused her of dishonest on him with a fellow NBA player Derek Fisher, which caused the two adult men to hit their heads. Meanwhile, Gloria the moment accused Matt of domestic violence that led to his arrest in 2010.

His bitter break in 2014 led to a struggle for the custody of his twin sons Isaiah and Carter. He was initially granted sole custody of the young children, but she fought him in courtroom. At last he was granted joint custody in 2019.