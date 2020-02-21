[matt-barnes-seen-hand-in-hand-with-&-#-39-lhh-&-#-39-star-cyn-santana-after-separating-from-infant-mama]

%MINIFYHTML28818775c96c4459f080ef68ada87e3111%

The retired Golden Condition Warriors participant reportedly moved with the cast member of & # 39 Adore and Hip Hop: New York & # 39 and he got snug with her at Snoop Dogg's party.

Matt Barnes induced rumors of link with "Like and Hip Hop: New York"star Cyn Santana. According to an eyewitness, the former Golden Point out Warriors star was holding hands of reality star VH1 at a celebration organized by Snoop Dogg.

It was reportedly a birthday celebration for Snoop's son, Cordell. "They entered alongside one another," the source reported. "Then they were being in the tiny VIP segment all night … on leaving they were holding fingers as if they had been not discreet."

The resource was "95%" sure that Barnes and Santana experienced something. "How uncomfortable Matt was when he noticed us with a variety of affirmation," the supply stated.

The rumors of romance arose about a couple of months immediately after it was rumored that Matt Barnes resigned with his baby. Anansa Sims after she posted cryptic messages on Instagram. "I no longer take the issues I can not alter. I am altering the items I can not settle for," he wrote in 1 submit and extra in another, "And now I will do what is most effective for me."

Barnes was built general public with Sims, a daughter of the actress Beverly johnson, in 2018. The few welcomed a newborn named Ashton Barnes in December of the similar calendar year.

He was formerly married to Gloria Govan from 2012 to 2014. He is notorious for stopping at one more NBA player Derek Fisher Confront him for his supposed experience with Govan.

Meanwhile, Cyn Santana was formerly engaged with Joe Budden. They welcomed a infant in December 2017. They divided in 2019 and she accused him of dishonest. Aroused rumors of reconciliation a couple of months in the past after they attended his ex-girlfriend. Erica MenaIt is a little one shower with each other. "Sometimes you have to join to defeat Thanos," joked Joe then.