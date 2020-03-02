matt-bellamy,-graham-coxon-and-miles-kane’s-jaded-hearts-club-band-unveil-debut-solitary

The Jaded Hearts Club Band – the supergroup showcasing the likes of Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, and Blur‘s Graham Coxon – have launched their very first single.

With Kane on guide vocals, ‘Nobody But Me’ sees the team providing their have take on The Isley Brothers’ 1962 song of the same name.

It comes following the all-star supergroup began doing as Dr Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club at displays about the world in 2017 – including a assistance spot with Roger Daltrey at the Royal Albert Corridor.

As very well as Bellamy, Kane and Coxon, the team also functions the skills of British guitarist Jamie Davis and Zutons drummer Sean Payne.

Describing the new keep track of, which leans intensely into its Northern Soul origins, Matt Bellamy explained: “I study someplace recently, which produced me chuckle, that rock is the new jazz.

“It’s getting to be an esoteric style, but even now with massive historical and cultural significance. Like jazz, which normally reinvents old tracks, The Jaded Hearts Club is continuing the custom of how bands like The Beatles and The Stones began out – locating great soul and blues expectations and recording them in a a lot more modern-day style.”

Guitarist Jamie Davis, who launched the group in 2017, additional: “Living in L.A. it would seem like no-one particular has listened to of Northern Soul.

“We just appreciate the tale of how the north of England fell in appreciate with American soul new music even soon after it stopped owning hits, and working with that audio as the soundtrack to a great evening out.”

Describing their Royal Albert Corridor present in 2017, NME wrote: “Decked out in all black with leather jackets, turtle-necks and Chelsea boots reminiscent of the Fab Four’s search all through their Hamburg many years, the line-up of Bellamy and Coxon together with 9 Inch Nails’ Ilan Rubin, Jet’s Chris Cester, The Zutons’ Sean Payne and guitarist Jamie Davis, the supergroup tore by way of a selection of The Beatles’ rockier quantities.”

The group also performed in in Los Angeles in 2018 where they rattled by a range of rock classics – including The Who‘s My Generation, Cream’s ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’, The Beatles‘ ‘Back In The USSR’ and Pink Floyd‘s ‘Money’.