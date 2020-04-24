Matt Berninger of National signs agreement to release his debut solo album “Serpentine Prison”

National Matt Berninger has announced a new record deal with the intention of releasing his debut solo album.

The frontman was working on a record called “Snake Prison”, which began life as “a reprieve from high-pressure work”, writing the musical “Cyrano” and the movie “Easy to Find.”

Together with a photo of his Instagram leader posted earlier (April 24), Berninger told fans, “As most of you know, this is my manager, the only Jamie Hisslip. I could never do what I’ve done in the last few years.

“Her friendships, tips and tricks for a lot of spoiled water were solid, honest and kind. She’s a total professional. I would be lost without her. Thanks to Jamie, I’m signing a snake dungeon agreement today. In the blood, of course. You’re the biggest @ boy .orbison. “

Currently, the musician has not revealed which label he has subscribed to or when “Serpentine Prison”, released by Booker T. Jones, will be released.

Speaking to NME about the album last year, Berninger said he was different from working with The National and other collaborations because he “didn’t try to do anything with the genre in mind.” “I didn’t think about the style of the songs and didn’t even try to sound like ‘El’ National (or a project) El You,” he said.

“There is cross-pollination, but I didn’t try to stop anything. I just wanted to find some good songs. I just wanted to see if I could do something on my own, so I brought in 20 of the brightest musicians and some of the coolest people I know.”