Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the Residence Flooring In advance of Coronavirus Expending Monthly bill Vote

Kay Koch
For some motive associated to the coronavirus, Congressman Matt Gaetz, as of this submitting, is carrying a fuel mask on the Household floor.

Gaetz is putting on the gasoline mask in advance of a vote on the coronavirus expending bill, and it’s unclear what accurately the point is:

Gaetz finished up giving reporters an clarification:

So yeah, that’s happening.