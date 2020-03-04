[Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the Residence Flooring In advance of Coronavirus Expending Monthly bill Vote]

For some motive associated to the coronavirus, Congressman Matt Gaetz, as of this submitting, is carrying a fuel mask on the Household floor.
Examining the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and getting ready to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020
Gaetz is putting on the gasoline mask in advance of a vote on the coronavirus expending bill, and it’s unclear what accurately the point is:
Matt Gaetz, our most usual member of Congress, is sporting a complete-on gas mask on the Household ground proper now, being super normal
— Addy Baird (@addysbaird) March four, 2020
You won’t imagine the shoes Matt Gaetz is putting on now. #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/VmFN7t0fjq
— Jim Himes (@jahimes) March four, 2020
Ahead of coronavirus paying invoice vote, GOP FL Rep Matt Gaetz is sitting on the flooring, wearing a biohazard mask
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March four, 2020
UPDATE: nonetheless unclear *whyGaetz is wearing a gasoline mask on the floor, but I’m informed @RepRubenGallego went up to him & educated him he is sporting it mistaken.
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March four, 2020
Gaetz complained previously right now that the Residence flooring was a “petri dish” for diseases. #coronavirus https://t.co/vTM0yJs2t4
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 4, 2020
Rep. Matt Gaetz donning a fuel mask on the Property ground during coronavirus funding vote https://t.co/URPlWtlWt1 pic.twitter.com/XgycdWkwrl
— Roll Contact (@rollcall) March 4, 2020
Gaetz finished up giving reporters an clarification:
[email protected] instructed reporters that he was sporting a gasoline mask on the flooring mainly because “Users of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly by way of the dirtiest airports. We touch everybody we fulfill.”
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March four, 2020
