Matt Gordon wants to impress homecoming looks on February 14

RINGSIDE 20/01/2020

Matt Gordon is aiming for a flawless appearance when returning home before going on the road to assert himself in the heavyweight division.

The large south paw from West Bromwich will be part of a BCB promotional offer for the first time in nearly four years next month.

It will be shown on Friday, February 14th in the Stadium Suite at Banks’ Stadium, Walsall Football Club. The show is aptly titled “St Valentine’s Day Massacre”.

The former unlicensed fighter continued to make his debut in 2015, beating James Oliphant 39: 38 after four rounds to score a point.

Gordon won twice in a row later that year and Jindrich Velecky was beaten with a 40:36 judgment to gain some momentum.

This came to a standstill in 2016 with a standoff against Lukas Horak, where a standoff of 38:38 was inserted because the two could not be separated.

There was a three-year hiatus when Gordon focused on his private life, but the temptation to be an athlete pulled him back.

Last November he played a match against strong Ukrainian Dorin Krasmaru in London, but was caught in the first round and lost his 0 through a TKO in the first round.

As a security measure, the British Boxing Board of Control was, by default, imposed an automatic ban on recovery.

This cost Gordon potential meetings with debutants Franklin Ignatius and David Adeleye in December, both of which were televised.

The 35-year-old, who is still being trained by Mark Maca Richards, continues to keep himself busy, but is looking forward to competing in his garden.

He said: “There are a few supporters who want to see me there again, so this is for them. It’s been a long time since I was on a home card.

“I had a lot of time outside the ring for professional and family reasons. I got engaged and we have had a few children in recent years.

“I missed the competition and that’s why I’m back. I want to build my record with some good names.

“I am a late developer and started boxing when I was 26 years old. I have no amateur experience, just what I did without a license. I was in MMA before when I was 21.

“I probably don’t have that much time anymore, but heavyweights usually start a little earlier, so I might have five years to go.

“I’ll take a few more days, I won’t refuse a lot. In fact, I was offered a few more that I couldn’t take because the last time I was stopped.

“If I can hit one of these aspiring children on the largest possible stage, I get the level of recognition I need.

“I packed away a lot in the unlicensed game and then won most of the time so the crowd didn’t bother me.” I think I had 34 fights and only lost twice.

“I would never give up to lose, I am not a journeyman, but I am willing to take risks for opponents. The last time I did this was with three weeks’ notice.

“It actually started well, I hit and picked him up to the stop. I know it was only the first lap, but I felt that everything would go together.

“Suddenly a large lead sheet comes by at a funny angle and hits me on the temple. I got up, but I couldn’t tell if I had hit the count.

“I still only lost once as a professional, even though I had drawn before. I was on the first two laps, but put a little too much pressure on myself and gasified myself.

“I’ve won twice and hopefully I’ll be able to add a third on February 14th. I want to do well in all four rounds and get the best possible result.”

Kane Baker and Liam Davies are co-headliners in the Stadium Suite, both of whom will contest six rounds with a view to future title defenses.

Birmingham’s Baker by Bartley Green is a former Midlands lightweight champion who gave up his crown without defense to get a shot at English boss Myron Mills.

He was just revealed by Mills by a majority decision with three judges after 10 rounds. Two boxes with 98-92 and 97-94, the third with 95-95.

Baker has since jumped back and has completed another six laps to defeat Joe Beeden. He is now determined to raise his hand again for the 13th time as a professional.

Conor Benn, Gary Cully, Sanjeev Sahota, Sam Maxwell and Darren Surtees were all unbeaten and delighted at the time of the fight.

Davies, a proud resident of Donnington in Telford, pursues vacant Midlands honors in either super bantamweight or bantam.

The promising Shropshire starlet has six wins with two TKOs and no losses or draws. He got the full six rounds, for the first time, the last time.

His last opponent, Stefan Nicolae, cut off one lap, but lost the other five, with Davies a wide 60-55 winner.

An earlier argument with Jose Aguilar was scheduled for six, but ended in the fourth when Davies pulled him out after stopping Pablo Narvaez in two.

Two of Davies’ other opponents, Edward Bjorklund and Stefan Slavchev, were knocked down, but climbed off the canvas and clung on to see the distance.

Davies turned around at the end of 2018 with a point slide over Khvicha Gigolashvili, which made his nose bleed.

The second generation fighter is the son of ex-professional Tristan Davies, a former Midlands champion who represented his father’s Donnington Boxing Club in the unpaid ranks.

He has competed in exactly 100 competitions, which he has won 78 times, and was an ABA Schoolboys National Champion in 2010. He then represented England in youth.

No love will be lost between Clayton Bricknell and Daryl Pearce trying to stop winning streaks at mutual expense if they meet in a light competition.

Bricknell from Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton was last surprisingly beaten by Stu Greener in October in a point decision with 39: 38.

He has also completed six rounds with a loss to Tion Gibbs, who pocketed his “0” and remained unbeaten by a 60-56 verdict.

Bricknell was previously frustrated by a technical draw with Youssef Al Hamidi, who retired after less than a lap due to an injury.

This happened after two wins in his introductory year 2018, in which he outshone Jamie Quinn and Dylan Draper after a proper amateur training.

In 27 unpaid bouts, he had 17 wins and two national titles in the region, representing the Wolverhampton Boxing Club and the Jewelery Quarter gym in Birmingham.

Brummie Pearce may have only won eight professional fights, but he could only end the duration once.

He boxed seven times last year and only Sam Noakes was able to get him out early because he was stopped in the third round.

Pearce from Rednal also had a lone success on his pro record, defeating Mohamed Mahmoud in 2018 by 39:37.

Kearon Thomas and Ryan Whitehead, who are making their pro debut, are also on a super middleweight collision course.

Thomas sees pro-action for the first time in his hometown and is still looking for his first victory on the eighth attempt.

He has been on the move since his bow, with six losses (two TKOs), but mostly against opponents with a winning record. On the way he drew with Cory Hardy.

Whitehead of Telford will do his best to prevent Thomas from breaking his duck. He is another graduate of the Donnington Boxing Club.

Tickets for the Stadium Suite bill are available now and cost £ 35 standard or £ 65 VIP with buffet. You can buy them at the BCB box office at 07493 582 261.