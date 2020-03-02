Matt Hardy announces he is a no cost agent right after leaving WWE – but he’s not ruling out re-signing or signing up for AEW

Matt Hardy is formally a free agent right after his WWE agreement expired on March one.

The WWE legend, 45, has taken the determination to weigh all his possibilities up, but he has not ruled out re-signing with WWE either.

WWE Matt Hardy – just one 50 % of the famous Hardy Boyz tag workforce – has now left WWE

It is greatly anticipated that Hardy will be a part of AEW and will possibly even be exposed as The Exalted One particular at the rear of the Dark Order.

He has plenty of selections, that is for positive.

When he returned to WWE in 2017, he and his brother Jeff the two signed discounts for similar lengths.

Jeff continue to has several months remaining on his offer, nonetheless, as WWE include the months he spends out hurt onto the conclusion of his deal.

“I promised you I would update you on my status. We are now a few minutes past midnight on Monday – and that is March 2, 2020 – and my WWE contract was set to expire at midnight on March one.

WWE | YouTube The final we saw of Matt Hardy in WWE was a brutal attack from Randy Orton

“This is what’s transpired: As of this current time, I have determined to enable my agreement with WWE expire. I am going to turn out to be a absolutely free agent. And that is not expressing that I’m not likely to return to WWE, I did not want to go away WWE – I adore WWE. WWE is my house, WWE has taken care of me good as an personnel for the past three years. They’ve been fantastic to me, superior to my spouse and children, they’ve been fantastic to my young ones – I have obtained nothing at all but terrific points to say about WWE and all the men and women that function there.



“The rationale I necessary to depart WWE is since when it will come to my inventive stance and my innovative outlook and my career, where by I wanted to go for these last 3 or four many years that I have to shell out as an lively in-ring vocation, I just experience that WWE and I are on distinctive internet pages. And that is quite vital to me simply because I like this business enterprise, man.



“So setting up these days – Monday – I’m likely to be observing anything out there. Very first factor I’m going to check out is Becoming The Elite. I’m likely to adhere to that up with WWE Uncooked, on Tuesday I’m going to watch AEW Dark, I’m likely to be watching NWA, Affect Wrestling, then I’ll be watching WWE Backstage which will element the return of my Brother Nero, Jeff Hardy.

“Wednesday I’m likely to be seeing NXT, AEW Dynamite. Friday I’m going to enjoy SmackDown. I’m heading to check out and get up to pace on Ring of Honor. I’m likely to be seeing MLW, some New Japan. I just want to know what is likely on everywhere you go and see what’s heading to be the possibility for Matt Hardy.”

Quite a few lovers hoped that Matt would remain with WWE and put his creativity to use. There is no denying he is a single of the very finest at reinvention and the corporation scarcely scratched the surface area with what they could potentially do with his Damaged Universe.

It has been described that Hardy was presented to keep on his stay with WWE in NXT, a location the place he could exert far more influence and enable the following crop of primary function stars.

Matt is regarded to have had a near doing the job relationship with the Young Bucks in Ring of Honor in the past. Could that be what sways him to AEW?