Matt Lucas, David Walliams delivered their first sketch in 12 years

Little Britain is back with its first sketch in over a decade for a BBC Big Fundraiser.

A comedy sketch of the show by Matt Lucas and David Wallyam, which ran for four seasons in 2003-2008, including Little Britain: US, had a peak of 9.5 million viewers in 2005.

Now, Lucas and Williams are set to revive a sketch show at the joint show gathering of Children in Trouble and Comic Relief, held on April 23.

Matt Lucas. Credit: Getty

Lucas recently teased the return of Little Britain on the BBC show One, but suggested that the comedy would return in a completely new format. “[David Williams and I] tell each other most days and send each other those silly memes that everyone sends,” he said.

“We are all good and we are thinking about what to do with Little Britain. But we do not know what it will be. Could this be a podcast? Could it be a TV series? It could be a stage show?”

Catherine Tate will repress Lauren’s role in schoolgirls for a new sketch.

“This is the first time the BBC’s largest charity partners, BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, have come together. The goal of the evening is to celebrate and reward those who go the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times.” from the broadcaster reads.

Matt Baker, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Zoe Ball will host “Big Night” on BBC One on April 23.