Matt Lucas thanks the fans for “Thank You Baked Potato” on the charts

Matt Lucas thanked fans after “Thanks, Baked Potatoes” entered the official Big 40.

The track is a remake of his song “Baked Potatoes”, which first aired on the Shooting Stars television quiz 20 years ago.

Proceeds from “Thank You Padded Potatoes” are donated to FeedNHS, and the lyrics have been modified to reflect the recommendations of health officials to combat the pandemic coronavirus. “Wash your hands and stay indoors, thank you baked potatoes. / Only go to the grocery stores, thank you baked potatoes,” Lucas sings.

The song has been confirmed to have been fixed at number two earlier today (April 5). Speaking to the official “Big Top 40” official Will Manning, the comedian and actor said: “Thanks to everyone who downloaded it, you can still download it at havkoubakedpotato.com, all proceeds go to FeedNHS.”

FeedNHS is a new company created by Lucas, actor Damian Lewis and his wife, Helen McCroy. The group has teamed up with the LEON restaurant chain to aim to raise £ 1 million and provide 6,000 meals a day for staff working at emergency departments in London clinics.

Meanwhile, Lucas said that Little Britain would “definitely” be back, and he and co-founder David Walliams have been “talking for most of the day” about how to return the hit series.

“We are all well and we are thinking about what to do with Little Britain,” he said. “But we don’t know what it will be. Could this be a podcast? Could it be a TV show? Could it be a stage show? We just have to find the time, but we definitely will. We’re not 100% sure, but we will “.