Matt Lucas to replace Sandi Toksvig as British General Provider

British pop star Luc Lucas will join Noel Fielding as the new recipient of The Great British Bake Off after he dropped Sandi Toksvig earlier this year.

The news was confirmed today (March 11) on live radio.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Lucas appeared beside Fielding and talked about his childhood love on cookies.

“When my mother came in, she just kept following me: ‘Matt, don’t eat that! Matt, don’t be – I’m serious. No.'”

He also tried to cook Fielding’s instructions in the video, before concluding: “There’s a lot of work to do.”

In your newsletter, stay tuned… come greet the newest member of the Bake Off team – @RealMattLucas! #GBBO

Fans are thrilled after Matt Lucas was named as the new producer on The Great British Bake Off.

The stories have been enthusiastically received on the mainstream media, while the openly gay, actress and writer led the revolution by sharing a photo of one of Little Britain’s people, Marjorie Dawes, holding a plate of cookies. He even called it “Mood.”

general:

If Matt Lucas doesn't do this on 'Great Britain Bake Off' then what?!?

Matt Lucas has joined Back. The wise one. He should be tempted to do this like Marjorie Dawes.

The message was also echoed by Great Britain Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who said he was “excited” to work with Lucas.

We are so excited to be working with @RealMattLucas, its combination with @ noelfielding11, will we stop laughing too long for each film to end? !!!

Another GBBO user said that all the words described on the machine were said to have one line in the group. Toksvig is a homosexual and has led one of his activists, Sue Perkins.

Bake Off's Matt Lucas means that he maintains his 100% record for having Gay on the roster. We're picking you up.

This is the message we all want! @RealMattLucas is a great addition! She is @ noelfielding11 – tag team

Sandi Toksvig announced her departure from the bakery event in January.

Sandi Toksvig was on the independent team with Noel Fielding for three years after moving from the BBC to Channel 4.

Toksvig, 61, revealed in January that his show time was running out, saying he wanted to “spend more time” on other projects.

He said spending time with Prue Leith, Paul Hollwood and Noel Fielding was “one of the fun” of his life.

“These are relationships that I know will continue to go beyond TV.”

Lucas is best known as the producer and star of Little Britain, who previously worked with David Walliams. It ran from 2003 to 2007.

In 2017, Lucas said he regretted transphobic jokes and sadistic lists, saying he did not make today “meaningless”.