matt-nagy-desires-bears-to-get-their-edge-back-again,-and-right-here-are-four-destinations-to-start-off

INDIANAPOLIS — Bears mentor Matt Nagy was in the procedure of yet again diffusing blame absent from quarterback Mitch Trubisky this week when he stumbled upon a scarce public criticism of his gamers.

Questioned this week if he desired Trubisky to feel like he was being challenged for his starting off career, he reported each performed necessary to feel that way.

“If you do not, you really feel content and you engage in written content,” he mentioned. “You do not have that chip.”

He talked to players during exit meetings about obtaining it back.

“I’m not likely to get into who they are or the place they are at — but there are some fellas, and they know who they are, that can participate in with a chip on their shoulder,” he said. “And which is the component to me that likely into this calendar year — I want to see if they have that chip.”

Nagy was cautious not to name names. But in this article are four areas — regions the place they will need veterans to make improvements to — exactly where they can commence:

Outdoors linebacker

Soon after an additional unproductive move-hurrying year — he had 3 sacks, bringing his 4-calendar year whole to 18 ½ – previous first-spherical select Leonard Floyd’s $13.2 million option for 2020 guaranteed appears high-priced.

If he’s even now on the roster March 18, his 2020 contract results in being absolutely assured. Could the Bears cut him before then? Increase him to reduce the cap hit? Enable him perform a demonstrate-it time?

The Bears appreciate his capacity to play the operate and in go protection. But the exterior linebacker throughout from Khalil Mack have to be able to get to the quarterback, proper?

Suitable?

“He’s near in a lot of places, when you glance at the pressures and all those matters,” typical supervisor Ryan Pace claimed this 7 days. “He just requirements to end a minimal greater on the quarterback.”

Functioning back again

Tarik Cohen sounded humbled speaking to the Sunshine-Moments for the duration of Tremendous Bowl week. The participant who arrived to coaching camp in a Polaris Slingshot claimed that “now that we have the noise off of us, it’ll be greater.”

Speed did not have a excellent explanation for Cohen’s struggles final period.

“We all want to be far better,” he stated, “and I know Cohen will be enthusiastic.”

The Bears won’t overhaul the place, so it will be incumbent on David Montgomery – whom they believe can cope with a weighty workload — as very well as Cohen and Ryan Nall to increase.

“They all have diverse flavors and styles,” Pace mentioned.

Wide receiver

The Bears best offseason target at the posture is to give star Allen Robinson, who has a single year still left on his agreement, an extension.

Merchandise No. two? Deciding irrespective of whether previous 2nd-round select Anthony Miller is prepared to be a whole-time, dependable No. 2 receiver or go on to struggle with mental problems. For the 2nd-straight 12 months, he’s recovering from offseason shoulder operation. The Bears also want speed to exchange cap casualty Taylor Gabriel.

The draft could clear up both equally troubles. Professionals consider it’s a single of the most effective ever for receivers.

Initially-round talent could previous to the 2nd spherical, the place the Bears choose twice.

“You chat about, ‘There’s this explosive speed male, then there’s the large targets and possession fellas,’” Pace said. “That’s a power of this draft, for positive.”

Offensive line

The Bears have extended three starters considering that 2017. In 2018, they drafted guard James Daniels in the next round. Only two tackles averaged additional penalties than Charles Leno very last 12 months, even though, and Daniels struggled ample to pressure a posture swap with Cody Whitehair.

The Bears are betting on new offensive line mentor Juan Castillo to assistance repair terrible behaviors.

“The greatest part about him is he pushes you like none other — so when you get out to apply and see how really hard he will work these fellas, he’s going to press them to the brink,” said Nagy, who coached with Castillo in Philadelphia. “But at the very same time, they are going to know that he would slide on a sword for them. Proper? And I imagine you truly feel that. I have witnessed it.”