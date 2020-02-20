[matt-reeves-hints-at-the-batman’s-yr-a-person-relationship]

Matt Reeves hints at Batman: Yr One particular relationship

Matt Reeves took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the birthday of Bruce Wayne, who is portrayed by Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) in Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, and in performing so shared a panel from the iconic comic tale arc “Year Just one.” With his movie reportedly set to take a look at the hero in his young a long time, this Tweet seems to be Reeves most likely hinting at a relationship involving Frank Miller’s story and the film.

Linked: Ben Affleck Opens Up About The Batman Exit

Joyful Birthday, Bruce pic.twitter.com/zJ4q9kXcIn — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 20, 2020

Warner Bros. Pics has confirmed all of the forged and crew for the film. Starring along with Robert Pattinson’s Batman/Bruce Wayne is Zoë Kravitz (Excellent Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle Paul Dano (Like & Mercy, 12 Yrs a Slave) as Edward Nashton Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Game titles films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone Peter Sarsgaard (The Impressive Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral prospect Bella Reál with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred and Colin Farrell (Excellent Beasts and Wherever to Uncover Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot.

Reeves and Dylan Clark (the World of the Apes films) are generating the movie, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as govt producers.

Reeves’ powering-the-scenes artistic staff includes Oscar-nominated director of pictures Greig Fraser (Lion, Dune) his Earth of the Apes production designer, James Chinlund editors William Hoy (the Planet of the Apes films) and Tyler Nelson (Rememory) and Oscar-successful VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Jungle E book) Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (1917, Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker).

Connected: Robert Pattinson’s Batman Exposed in Formal Digicam Examination!

Also on board are Oscar-nominated audio mixer Stuart Wilson (1917, the Star Wars franchise) Oscar-profitable costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917, Minor Women, Anna Karenina) and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the Star Wars franchise) and David Crossman (1917, the Star Wars franchise) hair designer Zoe Tahir (No Time to Die, Spectre) and Oscar-nominated make-up designer Naomi Donne (1917). As was previously verified, Michael Giacchino (Cloverfield, Allow Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) will be composing the score for the film.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Encouraged Reading: Batman: Calendar year 1 Deluxe Edition