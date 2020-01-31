Matt Riddle dealing with heat after Royal Rumble Incident

There are many in the WWE universe who believe that NXT is the company’s best brand, and based on the caliber of their superstars and matches, it might well be true.

At the moment, NXT is full of talent, including Matt Riddle, who was an MMA fighter for several years before signing with WWE. Riddle has what it takes to be a star because of his work in the ring and his attitude, but first he has to go back to Vince McMahon’s good deeds.

At this year’s Royal Rumble, Riddle started at the age of 23. Before the event, the NXT star sent several tweets to WWE champion Brock Lesnar, where he kept saying that he wanted to fight Lesnar and drop him out.

Lesnar doesn’t check tags on Twitter, but when he noticed Riddle’s comments, he spoke to him in the rumble behind the stage and said to the aspiring superstar, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me sh * t because you and I will never work together. Ever. ”

This apparently resulted in a little argument between the two, which meant they had to be separated, and this incident caused Riddle to get a little heat from the boss himself.

After Lesnar was eliminated, Riddle stepped on the fray. Instead of demonstrating like everyone else, he was eliminated by King Corbin within seconds.

Given his win at NXT this week and the recent WWE video he talks about Brock in, the early shutdown seems to be the extent of his punishment … but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.

