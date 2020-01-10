Matt Rokus was sworn in as chief of the Eau Claire police department

Loading...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2020 / 4:27 PM CST / Updated: January 10, 2020 / 4:27 PM CST

The Eau Claire police hired a new boss Thursday morning.

Chief Matt Rokus has been with the Eau Claire police for almost 25 years.

Rokus attended UW-Eau Claire and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. After graduating, he joined the police.

Rokus started as a patrol officer and moved up to eventually become the boss.

He also says he is grateful for the time he has spent in Eau Claire

“The amount of support that we saw at the ceremony this morning was truly overwhelming. It reflects the men and women and the Eau Claire Police Department. It is a reflection of the quality and commitment of community members, this to make it a better place. “

Rokus took over as chief of police this morning and has plans for the department.

He wants to ensure a secure community and make Eau Claire more inclusive.