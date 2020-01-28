Matt Tomkins signing by Blackhawks can influence Robin Lehner, the future of Corey Crawford

The Blackhawks quietly made a small transaction deep into their minor league system last week to ensure they have the widest range of options with their complicated goalie situation ahead.

Matt Tomkins, 25, was a seventh-round draw in 2012 that spent his entire four years in Ohio State before moving to the two minor leagues of the Hawks – the ECHL’s Indy Fuel and the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs – the last three seasons .

He played on an AHL contract. On Thursday, however, the Hawks “” signed “” – or, more accurately but less officially, converted – Tomkins “contract into a two-year, two-sided NHL deal.

The signature is not unmerited. Tomkins improved from his first season to his second with the Fuel and then moved to the IceHogs this season. He leads the team with a .916 savings percentage despite the fact that he has only performed nine times so far.

But it is unlikely that Tomkins will become a relevant NHL player and is still fifth on Hawks’ depth chart behind Robin Lehner, Corey Crawford, Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia.

However, moving him to an NHL contract probably has something to do with three things: Lehner and Crawford are waiting for unlimited free agents this summer; Lankinen is a pending limited free agent; and the trading deadline 24 February is less than a month away.

Matt Tomkins, shown here at the Hawks 2017 development camp, was “signed” last week in an NHL contract amid a solid but scarce AHL campaign. Brian Jackson / For the Sun Times

It has been clear for some time that Lehner or Crawford could be traded before the deadline, so that the Hawks can recoup some assets instead of risking one for nothing in July.

General manager Stan Bowman wants to keep both players, but each of them has become known in recent weeks because they were not interested in taking a “hometown discount” from the cash-tied hawks to keep the pair in place .

Crawford also suggested that he is not inclined to sign up for an assigned backup roll, which he now clearly fills in behind Lehner.

In addition, Craig Oster, Bowman’s and Lehner’s agent, has reportedly started discussing Lehner’s expectations for a new contract, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported Friday. LeBrun also said the Hawks have not indicated that they are interested in trading Lehner, but the Hurricanes – looking to upgrade their shaky tandem from Petr Mrazek and James Reimer – are explicitly interested in a team.

The Hawks are unlikely to make a move until they drop out of the play-off race or are forced to make a decision by the deadline, but both scenarios can occur within a few weeks.

So the dominoes are set up, although none have fallen yet.

The Tomkins news indicates that the Hawks don’t play either. The collective labor agreement of the NHL requires that all teams have at least three keepers under contract at all times. The Hawks came in last week with only Delia who would definitely remain under contract in July. Tomkins increases that number to two.

Candidate goalie Alexis Gravel, who impressed the development camp and in the prospecting tournament last season and whose design rights expire this summer unless he is signed, could make three of them. (Whether the Hawks will sign Gravel or just monitor its development while betting that no other team dives into it remains unclear, but it is another variable to consider.)

Anyway, Bowman won’t be – and Lehner, Crawford and Lankinen agents now know he won’t – with a CBA mandated deadline in his negotiations with the three goalkeepers.

This flexibility can also become relevant in the weeks before the deadline.