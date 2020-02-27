[matta-appeals-to-agong-to-support-solve-umrah-visa-suspension]

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks for the duration of the first-anniversary celebration of his ascension to Pahang’s throne on January 15, at Istana Negara. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Vacation Brokers (Matta) has appealed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to aid intervene more than the short-term suspension of umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Matta deputy president Mohd Akil Mohd Yusof stated it was for the benefit of all Muslims.

“As a Malaysian citizen and Matta deputy president symbolizing the Muslims, I attraction to His Majesty to hold discussions with Saudi Arabia’s King, King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud, to reconsider the suspension of visa for umrah and ‘ziarah’ (go to) to the kingdom, for the good of the Muslims,” he reported at a push convention in this article today.

Saudi Arabia had, on Wednesday, announced a short-term suspension of entry into the kingdom for umrah and visits to the Nabawi Mosque to control the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Saudi Press Company claimed that the kingdom’s governing administration experienced also temporarily suspended the entry of visitors from nations around the world influenced by Covid-19.

Mohd Akil also hoped the suspension was temporary and would be lifted soon.

“We contact on these impacted not to worry and call their respective tour brokers to find the best option.

“We also urge all Matta associates to attend to the influenced shoppers in the correct manners. Matta will continue to operate with the authorities to aid the affairs of people affected,” he reported.

Mohd Akil said in 2019, some 270,000 Malaysians performed the umrah pilgrimage. — Bernama