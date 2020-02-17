[mattel’s-masters-of-the-universe:-revelation-forged-listing-reads-like-the-best-enthusiast-casting]

Netflix’s Geek Twitter account just shared the cast for the forthcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation reboot of He-Guy from nerd director and creator Kevin Smith, and actually, we do not deserve any of this.

The solid of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is Impressive! pic.twitter.com/c2JSMuBSRD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

That is suitable, Mark Hamill is Skeletor. Whatever has happened to make us worthy of this kind of casting, I thank you. We are also having Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Geller, Alicia Silverstone, Phil LaMar, Tony Todd, Kevin Conroy (Hamill’s legendary Batman costar!), and several some others.

What we know so significantly is that it will be a sequel to the original 1983–85 series and it will be headed by Kevin Smith. It’ll be “a new collection telling the epic tale of what may well be He-Guy and Skeletor’s remaining struggle.” I consider that

The war for Eternia begins once again! Superstar director Kevin Smith proceeds the initial series’ tale suitable exactly where it still left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what might be He-Male and Skeletor’s final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

Even though I did not grow up with He-Gentleman like that, I have viewed adequate documentaries about the ’80s and know adequate pop lifestyle to be mindful of the effects of the demonstrate for those who grew up with it like Kevin Smith did. He-Guy was 1 of the most preferred displays of the 1980s, and regardless of being component of the Mattel toys as tv brand name, I assume that if the She-Ra reboot is any indicator of the greatness that can be created on the mythology at the rear of it, then I’m seeking ahead to seeing what Smith delivers to the tale in this Mattel/Netflix collab.

“A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the common era of Masters of the Universe. That includes fan favorites He-Guy, Orko, Cringer and Male-At-Arms, the tale pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull in opposition to Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But soon after a ferocious ultimate fight for good fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to clear up the thriller of the missing Sword of Energy in a race against time to avoid the conclude of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the tricks of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Male and the Masters of the Universe saga supporters have waited 35 yeas to see!” (by way of Bleeding Neat)

I’M ORKO, MOTHERFUCKERS. https://t.co/CINBw21PBw pic.twitter.com/L4JMROIth5 — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) February 14, 2020

Ohhhh, that is what it was. I HAVE THE POWERRRRRRR 💪🗡 https://t.co/mzHrEFXTOm — Chris Wooden (@CHRIStophrWOOD) February 14, 2020

By the Ability of Grayskull! The @MastersOfficial clearly show we have been making with @Mattel and @netflix has a Valentines Working day gift for you! Search AT THAT Forged! Far better but, Listen TO THAT Cast! I have for the very last several months and they are Outstanding! https://t.co/AhPInOSZCl — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 14, 2020

I’m in this!



Thanks to @ThatKevinSmith https://t.co/tWNEwhWTRp — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) February 14, 2020

Are you psyched about this information?

